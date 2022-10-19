For the second week in a row, the Abilene Cowgirls volleyball team won a weekend tournament. After winning the Council Grove tournament last weekend, Abilene hosted and won their own tournament on Saturday.
With a loaded field of teams that included Salina Central, Topeka High, Buhler, Royal Valley, Rossville, Ellsworth, and Smoky Valley, the Cowgirls won their pool, and defeated Royal Valley in the semi final and then Roseville in the Championship.
“We had another great team effort today helping earn a second championship two weekends in a row,” Abilene head coach Jade Koch said. “The girls communicated better today than they have this season and really focused on not only what we were doing on our side of the court, but were paying attention to and anticipating what was going to happen on the other side. The girls defeated all but one match in two sets. There were times during the day where we made multiple errors in a row and it looked like we were about to crumble as a team. However, the girls never dropped their heads and never doubted their ability to overcome the errors and win the match.”
“It really was a team effort and every single player shined at different points in the day,” Koch said. “Claira Dannefer was unshakeable all day. She brings such a strong energy and intensity when she is on the front row. She is fast to the block and reads the court so well. She shakes off errors quickly and is hungry for the next opportunity to make an impact. In the championship match she had 10 kills and five blocks. She was lined up with their best hitter and she helped shut her down. Tessa Bender keeps so many balls alive on the back row and has grown into an incredible back row specialist. Her serve receive control and digging abilities are second to none. She is first in digs and digs per set in Class 4A and before today was fourth overall in the state of Kansas. Sammy Stout showed great defense on the back row and made some really great decisions with her sets in crucial moments. Chloe Rock had an extremely great game against Royal Valley with eight kills and one block. She has really stepped up this season and has been a dangerous threat to defending teams. She had some crucial kills in our first match with Rossville to help seal the wins. Kambree Bryson had multiple serving runs where we were able to extend our lead even more. She was dependable on the back row with both serve receive and defense. Renatta Heintz can do it all and surprises so many teams with her swing on the right side. She had seven kills against Royal Valley and 14 against Salina Central. Callie Powell also went on some serving runs. She served aggressively and made it extremely difficult for teams to get an attack from that first possession. She played great defense on the back row and was a reliable attack on the outside. She is so smart with her choices and executes her attacks effortlessly. She had 16 kills against Central.”
“Our bench was enthusiastic and communicated with players on the court, telling them spots that were open,” the coach added. “These girls are finally playing with confidence. I have been telling them all season how talented they are as as team, and I think they have finally bought in and are believing in themselves. Today was so much fun.”
Stats from coach Koch.
Ellsworth:
Pool Play Won 25-18, 25-14
Powell: four kills , three aces, one block.
Dannefer: five kills, three blocks, one assist
Heintz: five kills, one block
Bender: three kills, two aces, 13 digs, one assist
Brooklyn Haaga: three aces, six assists
Blair Adams: two kills
Bryson: two kills, one ace
Stout: six digs, five assists
Rossville:
Pool Play Won 25-23, 27, 25
Rock: five kills
Powell: two kills, one ace
Dannefer: nine kills, four blocks
Bryson: four kills, one ace, one block
Heintz: two aces, two blocks
Adams: three kills
Salina Central:
Pool Play Won 25-19, 22-25, 25-10
Rock: two kills
Powell: 16 kills
Dannefer: six kills and three blocks
Bryson: two kills, four aces
Heintz: 14 kills
Stout: two aces, 14 assists
Haaga: eight assists
Bender: 24 digs
Semi Final:
Royal Valley: 25-23, 25-17
Rock: eight kills, one block, four digs
Powell: five kills, two aces
Dannefer: nine kills, two blocks, one assist
Heintz: seven kills
Stout: one kill, one aces, 18 assists
Bender: 17 digs
Championship
Rossville: 25-16, 25-21
Rock: three kills, one ace, one block
Powell: five kills, two aces, one block, seven digs
Dannefer: 10 kills, five blocks
Bryson: one ace, three blocks, six digs
Heintz: seven digs, one block
Stout: 17 assists, two aces (1 being match point to seal the championship)
Bender: one kill, 16 digs
