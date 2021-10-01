The Abilene Cowgirls traveled to Wamego Tuesday evening for an NCKL Volleyball matchup and ended up sweeping the Lady Red Raiders. All three of the Abilene squads, including Varsity, Junior Varsity, and C Team ended up winning their matches.
Comments by Head Coach Jade Koch:
It was by far the best the varsity girls have looked all season. Wamego has a solid program, and We were able to come out on top with the win tonight.
For the varsity it was a whole team win. Every single player who stepped on the court played a good match and held up her responsibilities, in her individual role.
Jenna Hayes, Tessa Bender, and Joy Clemence did an excellent job communicating on the back row and receiving the ball effectively to allow Taya Hoerner to set up our front row hitters. Taya was smart with her choices on her sets and was able to set up the hitters for success by hustling to every ball and opening up opportunities for her teammates.
In the first match we went 3 sets. In the first set of the first match, we stayed right with each other and play went back and forth. At 23-22 we stopped battling and Wamego came back to take the first set 23-25. As a team we had 5 hitting errors and 6 blocking errors. That first set was the only set Abilene lost all night. The girls realized the importance of consistency and accuracy and went on to win the next 4 sets to give us the two wins for the night. The second set proved to be another battle, but we were able to pull it off 25-22 taking us into the third set. Play went back and forth in the 3rd set and Abilene was up 23-18. Wamego refused to give up and made a quick come back, but it wasn’t enough to win the set. We won 25-23.
We knew Wamego was going to be tough and the girls came out ready to play in the 2nd match of the night. Our blockers were finally able to get a feel for the hitters and were able to make connections they weren’t able to make in the first match. In the first match we had 2 blocks and 6 blocking errors. In the second match, we had 6 blocks and 3 blocking errors. Blocking made the difference for us in the second match which allowed us to be more competitive. Callie Powell, Claira Dannefer, Taya Hoerner, and Chloe Rock all had 1 stuff block and Emma Wildman had 2. As I said before, this was a team effort and it was so great to see the girls keep their composure during high stress moments at the end of the game and it was so great to see them finish.
In the second set, the girls communicated so well and completely took control of the game. First set they finished 25-16. In the second set, Abilene was up 23-14. Wamego fought hard until the end and got within 3 points. Wamego lost the second set 25-22. Chloe Rock really came alive for us on the right side. I saw her confidence improve so much and she did a great job for us. As I said before, it was an ultimate team win. I was so proud of the efforts and execution of every member on the team.
Abilene is now 11-8 overall and 5-1 in league. Pending the results of the Clay Center matches at Marysville tonight, the Cowgirls would be no worse than tied for first in the NCKL rankings.
Abilene travels for a JV/V Quad in Hays on Thursday with Salina South, Hays, and Norton all attending. The JV and C Team host our home tournament on Saturday. Abilene’s last home dual will be next Tuesday against a tough Marysville team.
Varsity Results:
1st Match. Won 23-25 / 25-22 / 25-23
2nd Match. Won. 25-16 / 25-18
Junior Varsity Results:
1st Match. Won 26-24 / 25-17
2nd Match. Won 25-11 / 25 -18
C Team Results:
1st Match. Won 25-20 / 25-16
2nd Match. Won. 25-16 / 25-21
