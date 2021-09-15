The Abilene Cowgirls swept the Chapman Lady Irish in a home volleyball duel last Tuesday evening. The varsity girls won the first set 25-15 and 25-17. “We really came out ready to go and played with intensity” said head coach Jade Koch
The Cowgirls controlled both games and once the score was in the teens, never let the Irish get back within four points during the set.
In the second set the Cowgirls would be challenged a little more by the Irish, but would pull out the wins 25-18 and 25-17. “Our seniors are the leaders and core of the group and they all played very well tonight “ coach Koch said, referring to Emma Willman, Jenna Hayes, Joy Clemence, and Taya Hoerner.
Jenna Hayes led the cowgirl attack in the second set with 12 kills and hitting percentage of .632
Cowgirl Volleyball results:
Varsity
Set 1 Won 25-15 & 25-17
Set 2 Won 25-18 & 25-17
Junior Varsity
Won 25-20 & 25-21
C Team #1
Won 25-12 & 25-9
C Team #2
Won 25-12 & 25-14
