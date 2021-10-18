The Abilene Cowgirls finished the league season on the road at Concordia, and all three squads ended up sweeping the Lady Panthers . With the Varsity’s two wins against Concordia and Clay Center’s two wins against Wamego, Clay Center finished 1st in league and Abilene finished in 2nd, place, just a game behind.
Comments and results from Head Coach Jade Koch:
Joy Clemence and Tessa Bender stood out for doing a great job reading the hitters and adjusting their defense depending on the placement of the block. Even though we came out on top in both matches, I am still looking for more consistency from the team. When you are able to beat a team 25-6, it is frustrating that the other sets were so close. The girls felt a sense of urgency at the end of the match and were able to finish strong.
In the first match, Emma Wildman and Callie Powell led the team with kills. Emma had 10 and Callie had 9. Joy Clemence led the team with 17 digs and Callie Powell had 10. Taya Hoerner had 24 assists.
In the 2nd match, Joy had a near perfect serve receive rating of 2.47 out of a total 3. Jenna Hayes was on fire with 18 total kills. Emma Wildman had 10 and Callie Powell had 9. Joy had 17 digs, Jenna had 13, Taya and Tessa Bender had 11, Emma had 10, and Callie had 7. Taya also had 33 assists in the 2nd match.
In the first match, our block was very ineffective. Blocking improved as the night moved on and the front row did a better job of rejecting the attack with a block or slowed the ball down for our defense. We had 2 blocks in the first match and 5 in the second.
Our Varsity hosts the Abilene Invitational this weekend where we will be facing Smoky Valley for the 3rd time this season. Also in our pool will be Buhler and Ellsworth. Pool B teams are Salina Central, Rossville, Royal Valley, and Topeka High. Abilene’s first match will be at 10:00 at AHS. Final records are due on the 20th, and then we will know where we are headed to substate.
Results:
Varsity:
25-18, 25-23
25-23, 23-25, 25-6
JV:
27-25, 25-12
25-13, 25-19
C:
25-17, 25-16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.