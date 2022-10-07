MARYSVILLE - The Abilene Cowgirls volleyball team traveled on the road Tuesday evening to Marysville, and split matches against the Lady Bulldogs.
“Both teams showed a lot of fight tonight.“ said head coach Jade Koch. Brooklyn Haaga has been an impact player for JV all season. She was going to be starting varsity tonight and was going to share setting responsibilities with Sammy Stout, but she rolled her ankle in warm up and was unable to participate tonight.
The varsity girls did a remarkable job making the adjustments and finding success with changing our offense with such short notice and relying on Sammy to run the court as our lone setter.”
In the first set of the first match, the Cowgirls kept the ball in play and took care of business on their side of the court. As a team they only had three hitting errors and zero serving errors. Renatta Heintz and Claira Dannefer were standouts on the front row, with each earning four kills in the first set alone. Callie Powell and Kambree Bryson both went on a service run with Callie having two aces, and Kambree having one. Sammy had 22 assists and Tessa had 22 digs, and Kambree also had 11 digs.
“We fell in the second set 20-25 and had eight hitting errors and two serving errors,” Koch said. “The girls have heard me say all year, when we take care of the ball on our side of the net and take care of what we have control over, great things will happen.”
In the third set, Abilene fell 22-25 with six hitting errors, two serving errors, and three blocking errors.
In the second match against Marysville, the front row did a much better job get ting blocks and touches on the hits to slow the ball down. Bryson had four blocks in the second match and Dannefer had three.
As a team they served more aggressively according the coach. Powell, Stout, and Bryson all went on a serving run and the Cowgirls were able disrupt their offense with their tough serves.
“Kambree and Sammy both had three aces, with Callie having two, and Chloe Rock and Tessa Bender each having one a piece,” she said.
Koch believes that Abilene is loaded with strong hitters, and when the girls can keep hitting errors under five, they tend to win the set. In the first set, there were several hitting errors. In the first set of the second match, the Cowgirls were down 7-9. Seven of Marysville’s nine points were scored on Abilene errors. “Even though we got off to a rough start, the girls kept fighting and didn’t dwell on their errors,” she said. “They brushed them off and moved on to the next point. This is something that the girls have struggled with all season. I was elated to see the girls growing mentally and pushing through the setback early on.”
In the match, Heintz had 12 kills, Dannefer had 13, Powell had eight, and even though Bryson only had three kills, she had three aces, four huge blocks, and countless digs/serve receptions on the back row. Also contributing were Bender with 19 digs, Chloe Rock with nine digs and Stout finished with 24 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.