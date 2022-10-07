MARYSVILLE - The Abilene Cowgirls volleyball team traveled on the road Tuesday evening to Marysville, and split matches against the Lady Bulldogs.

“Both teams showed a lot of fight tonight.“ said head coach Jade Koch. Brooklyn Haaga has been an impact player for JV all season. She was going to be starting varsity tonight and was going to share setting responsibilities with Sammy Stout, but she rolled her ankle in warm up and was unable to participate tonight.

 

