The Abilene Cowgirls volleyball team traveled to Chapman on Tuesday evening for a NCKL matchup and split matches on the evening.
The Lady Irish not having won a match on the season, came out and played aggressively against the Cowgirls winning the first match of the evening 25-18 and 25-23.
In the opening set Chapman led the entire way, not allowing Abilene to offensively get in a ryhthm. The Cowgirls fell behind early by five points, and battled to get back to within a point at 12-11 before the Irish would pull away for good, and win the set 25-18
Abilene would play much better in the second set, actually leading midway through the set by seven points at 16-9.
From that point on, Chapman would go on a run, and the game would be tied three different times before the Irish eventually closed it out for the 25-23 win.
“ Our girls were pretty upset with themselves on how they played that first match,” Abilene head coach Jade Koch said. “We didn’t adjust very well to what they were doing. A combination of things like we didn’t keep the ball in play, and we gave them too many free balls to set up their offense. I don’t want to take anything away from Chapman, they played well and forced us into those situations.”
In the second match of the evening, the Cowgirls came out and controlled both sets winning 25-16 and 25-9. Abilene would jump out and take the early lead, before the the Irish tied the game at 13-13.
From that point on, the Cowgirls would use a seven point run, and eventually a final four point run to win the set 25-16
With momentum on their side beginning the second set, Abilene quickly jumped out to a 15-3 lead and never looked back finishing with a 25-9 final score.
“We looked like a totally different team in the second match,” coach Koch said. “We played aggressive, attacking the net both offensively and defensively. We limited the unforced errors and played really well.”
Overall on the evening, Abilene had several players with key stats including:
Claira Dannefer - 14 kills and 2 blocks, Callie Powell 11 digs and 5 kills, Kambree Bryson 8 digs and 6 kills,
Renatta Heintz 6 Kills, 2 blocks and 2 aces,
Tessa Bender 6 aces,18 digs
The Abilene Cowgirls varsity, now 3-2 on the season is next scheduled to play this coming Saturday morning at the Southeast of Saline tournament.
