The Abilene Cowgirls volleyball team traveled to Chapman on Tuesday evening for a NCKL matchup and split matches on the evening.

The Lady Irish not having won a match on the season, came out and played aggressively against the Cowgirls winning the first match of the evening 25-18 and 25-23.

 

