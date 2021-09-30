Cowgirl volleyball splits dual with Lady Tigers

The Abilene Cowgirls hosted the Clay Center Lady Tigers in a NCKL dual last Thursday evening and ended up splitting matches. The Cowgirls knew the challenge they had ahead of them, with Clay Center recently playing very well. The Lady Tigers had just defeated the ranked Smoky Valley girls on Tuesday and looked to keep their momentum going.
In the first game of the evening ,both teams would play well and keep the game close, however Clay Center would come away with the win 25-21. It was during the second game, that the Cowgirls would take control midway and finish strong winning 25-20 forcing a tie breaking third game. In the third game the Cowgirls would find themselves down 19-14 but would fight back to tie the game at 20-20. It was at that point, that Abilene would go on a run and end up winning 25-21. “ I’m very happy with the way our girls came back to win the first match” said Head Coach Jade Koch.
In the second match of the evening between the varsity, three games would once again be necessary to determine the winner of the match. Abilene would continue to play well, in Game 1 and put pressure on the Lady Tigers. Neither team would have more than a 2 point lead all game, but the Cowgirls would come away with a close win 27-25. Clay Center would then regroup and win both the second and third games 25-23 and 25-19 to win the match . “ I’m not happy with the loss tonight, but I’ll take the split. Said Coach Koch
Emma Wildman was a force to be reckoned with in both matches. The second match with Clay, she had 12 kills and only 1 error, giving her a .367 hitting efficiency. Anything over 300 is amazing. In the first set Emma had 5 kills.
Jenna Hays had 23 kills for the night, 4 aces, and 25 digs.
Joy Clemence kept the team alive with her digs, serve receive passes, and reading the court. She had 49 total digs for the night.
Taya Hoerner had 52 assists for the night
“We played well and Clay Center is a great team. Emma Wildman was unstoppable tonight up front, Emma and Taya (Hoerner) had a great connection tonight. Joy Clemence was also outstanding tonight getting the ball up. She was all over the floor.” said Coach Koch.
The Cowgirls are now 3-1 in league, currently tied with Clay Center after the split.
Varsity 1st match
Abilene Lost 25-21
Abilene Won 25-20
Abilene Won 24-21
Varsity 2nd match
Abilene Won 27-25
Abilene Lost 25-23
Abilene Lost. 25-19
JV 1st match
Abilene Won. 18-25 / 33-31 / 15-12
JV 2nd match
Abilene Lost. 25-17 / 13-25 / 10 -15
C Team 1st match
Abilene Won 25-10 / 27-25
C Team 2nd match
Abilene Won 25-14 / 25-13
