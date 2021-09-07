The Abilene Cowgirls opened the season by hosting two state ranked teams and a league opponent this past Thursday evening. Concordia, Smoky Valley, and Thomas More Prep came to town to get the 2021 season underway for the Cowgirls
Abilene opened the night against NCKL foe Concordia and won both sets 25-16 and 25-21.
“As a team we played very well in the first match” head coach Jade Koch said.
The girls were excited and and ready to go and it showed.
The cowgirls recorded 30 kills , and only 3 hitting errors in the opening match .
The Cowgirls then faced the number one ranked 3A team in the state in Smoky Valley falling in both sets 25-20 and 25-18.
In what was the most exciting and competitive match of the night, both teams played back and forth within a point until near the end of the first game.
Abilene had the lead at 20 -19 , but Smoky Valley then regrouped and pulled away for the win.
After that tough first game, the cowgirls couldn’t regroup in the second game.
Playing in their final match of the night, Abilene faced the Third ranked team in Class 3A in Thomas More Prep.
The cowgirls played even with them for half of the first game and made a comeback in the second game , but fell in both sets 25-14 and 25-22.
“We played tired and on our heels and we dug ourselves a little bit of a hole but I’m proud of the girls for digging themselves out and playing hard” coach Koch said.
The cowgirls are led by four Seniors in Jenna Hayes, Emma Wildman, Joy Clemence, and Taya Hoerner who anchor the team.
Coach Koch was pleased with play of her players in rotation, mentioning Willman, Hayes, Hoerner, Clemence.
Junior return specialist, Tess Bender. Sophomores Claira Dannefer, Callie Powell , and Freshman Renata Heintz.
The Cowgirls host Chapman next Tuesday for a dual in a NCKL matchup.
