The Abilene Cowgirls opened the 2022 season by hosting a home quad on Thursday evening, and finished 2-1 against Smoky Valley, Thomas Moore Prep, and Concordia .
The Cowgirls opened the evening by playing the always talented Smoky Valley Lady Vikings, and fell in a pair of sets 11-25 & 24-26. “ I could tell we were little nervous the first match. We played a little timid, sat back on defense, and didn’t attack the net offensively. We just gave them too many free balls for them to get offensively set up. The second set we calmed down, and started playing volleyball. They’re such a good a team, and have already played some matches this year, so the room for error against them is small,” said head coach Jade Koch.
Abilene’s second matchup came against league opponent Concordia, in which the Cowgirls won 25-21 & 25-18.
“ We played so much better against Concordia. They brought back a lot of players from last years team. Everybody did what was expected. The front line hitters in Chloe Rock, Callie Powell, Claira Dannefer, Kambree Bryson and Renatta Heintz all finished with several kills, and our diggers and setters were great. Sammy Stout is setting great, and getting comfortable, and Tessa Bender was just phenomenal in the back row digging” said coach Koch
In their most dominating match of the evening, the Cowgirls finished the evening by defeating Thomas Moore Prep lady Monarchs 25-16 & 25-13.
Abilene controlled both sets, and never trailed throughout the entire last match.
Coach Koch said, “ We really played well. We were the team attacking and making it difficult for TMP to set up their offense. We served aggressively and the hitters were smart with their choices. All the girls showed what they are capable of, and we got things to work on, but it should be fun “
The Abilene Varsity next traveled to Chapman last night for a NCKL matchup.
