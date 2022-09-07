The Abilene Cowgirls opened the 2022 season by hosting a home quad on Thursday evening, and finished 2-1 against Smoky Valley, Thomas Moore Prep, and Concordia .

The Cowgirls opened the evening by playing the always talented Smoky Valley Lady Vikings, and fell in a pair of sets 11-25 & 24-26. “ I could tell we were little nervous the first match. We played a little timid, sat back on defense, and didn’t attack the net offensively. We just gave them too many free balls for them to get offensively set up. The second set we calmed down, and started playing volleyball. They’re such a good a team, and have already played some matches this year, so the room for error against them is small,” said head coach Jade Koch.

 

