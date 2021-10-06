The Abilene Cowgirls varsity volleyball team defeated all three opponents over the weekend at the Hays quad. Those teams attending along with Abilene were Hays, Salina South, and Norton.
Results and Comments from Head Coach Jade Koch:
Abilene vs Norton
Scores: 25-12 and 26-24
Jenna Hayes had 7 kills and Emma Wildman had 8. Callie Powell had 4 kills. Emma, Jenna, and Joy Clemence all had 1 ace. Claira Dannefer, Emma Wildman, and Taya Hoerner all had 2 blocks. Jenna Hayes and Chloe Rock both had 1. Joy led the team with 16 digs.
Abilene vs Salina South
Scores : 27-25 and 25-19
We hit really well as a team. All players had a positive hitting percentage. Emma Wildman led the team, hitting a .615. She had 8 kills and 0 errors. Jenna Hayes had 6 kills, Claira had 5 kills and 0 errors, hitting a .500. Chloe Rock had 4 kills, Callie Powell had 3 kills and Taya Hoerner had 2.
Joy Clemence led the team with 17 digs. Jenna Hayes also had 3 aces and Tessa Bender had 2. Taya had 21 assists.
Abilene vs Hays
Scores : 21-25, 25-15, and 25-17
We got off to a slow start agains Hays, losing 21-25. In that first set, as a team we had 12 hitting errors and 3 serving errors. They were able to play more consistently in the 2nd set, and limited their hitting and serving errors to 3 hitting errors and 4 serving errors. More serving errors than I would like, but I was glad they adjusted their hits. Emma Wildman continued to be a huge asset for the team by contributing 11 kills, 3 aces, and 3 blocks. She had the highest hitting efficiency for the team with a .292. Our back row players Joy Clemence, Tessa Bender, Jenna Hayes, and Callie Powell, did an excellent job getting quality digs, so Taya Hoerner could make some quick paced connections with Emma in the middle. Jenna Hayes had 6 kills, Callie Powell had 5, Claira had 4, and Chloe had 1. Jenna, Taya, and Callie also had 1 ace a piece. Joy Clemence nearly had a perfect serve receiving game with an average pass efficiency being 2.45 (3 would be perfect) Taya Hoerner had 2 blocks and Jenna Hayes had 1.
The varsity team went 5-0 this week against very tough competition. I think the girls are finally understanding what the coaches have been telling them all season. They have so much talent, and when they play consistently and communicate well on the court, and put all of the strengths together, everything else will fall into place. I have been so impressed with their determination, their calm demeanors in crunch time situations, and their ability to finish matches.
Abilene will host Marysville on Tuesday for our all squad dual. Varsity then has Council Grove tournament on next Saturday and JV goes to Marion.
