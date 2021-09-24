The Abilene Cowgirls finished 5th overall out of 10 teams at the Rossville Varsity Tournament last weekend. In pool play, they finished 3rd, however, only the top two teams went on to bracket play.
Pool play matches:
Beat an undefeated NEK Saints Team: 22-25, 26-24, and 25-19
Lost to Ottawa: 11-25, 14-25
Lost to Silver Lake: 18-25, 24-26
Beat a tough 10-1 Nehama Central: 25-20, 14-25, and 25-20
Abilene finished 3rd in their pool, so the Cowgirls played Pool A’s #3, which was Wamego. Abilene then beat Wamego 25-23 and 25-23.
The top two teams in Abilene’s Pool ended up getting first and second overall in the tournament. Silver Lake took 1st and Nemaha Central finished 2nd.
Comments from Head Coach Jade Koch:
We had a tough pool. All but one of the teams had a winning record. It was a great opportunity for our team to face some fierce competition. Through out the morning, our play was very inconsistent. In the matches where we struggled, the girls played sluggish and exhibited little emotion. The girls were struggling to put everything together.
