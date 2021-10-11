NCKL Results
#1 Doubles Maddie Beswick and Amara Johnson NCKL Champs
Went 4-1 only losing a close one during the middle of the day 6-8 to Marysville.
#2 Singles Maddie Murray 2nd Place
Went 4-1 on the day only losing to Marysville. Both singles draws were really competitive and Maddie played great to end up in 2nd as a sophomore.
#2 Doubles Gabby Guillen and Bailey Woody 5th
#1 Singles Dighton Tokoi 6th - Dighton was playing in the toughest spot in the tournament and she held her own against the best players in the league.
Home Varsity Results
#1 Doubles Maddie Beswick and Amara Johnson 3rd
Doubles competition today was really high quality and our level of play elevated to match it.
#2 Singles Maddie Murray 2nd place
Maddie has really adjusted well to singles the past couple tournaments and is playing some great tennis right now.
#1 Singles Dighton Tokoi 4th
#2 Doubles Gabby Guillen and Bailey Woody 4th
Regionals are Saturday the 9th at Buhler : Abilene, Buhler, McPherson, Clay Center, Concordia, Nickerson, Pratt, Ulysses
