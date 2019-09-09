CHAPMAN/CLAY CENTER – The Abilene High School girls tennis team adjusted its lineup on Thursday and took varsity teams to two different matches. One group went to the Chapman Quad and the others played at Clay Center.
The Cowgirls won the Chapman Quad based on a head to head tiebreaker for the team title.
“It was a good day for Cowgirl tennis as we had every single player out in a tournament Thursday,” head coach Megan Berry said. “In addition to Chapman, we sent a varsity group to Clay Center and the JV was in action at Ellsworth. Overall the girls played well at Chapman. It wasn’t the prettiest tennis at times, but it was enough to win and that success will help us as we continue to build.”
Senior Shiann Olberding went 3-0 playing number one singles at Chapman. She defeated Wamego’s Ellie Hidreth 6-2 in the first round. Next she won 6-0 over Concordia’s Riley McMillan and finally she won 6-0 over Chapman’s Naliya Contreras for first place.
“Shiann found her rhythm a bit more this week,” Berry said
Abbey Brooks went 2-1 in number two singles for second place. She opened with a 6-2 win over Wamego’s Claire Wohler before dropping a 2-6 match to Concordia’s Elizabeth Duvall. Brooks finished off the day with a 6-2 win over Chapman’s Sophie Jones to place second in number two singles.
In doubles play, Bella Simms and Abi Lillard went 1-2 in number ones for third place while Maddie Beswick and Maggie Gillispie finished 3-0 for first place in number two’s.
Sims/Lillard dropped their opening round 4-6 to Donahue/Alexander of Wamego. Concordia’s Kearn/McMillan took the second match 6-0 before the Abilene pair defeated Chapman’s McIlquham/Morgan for third place.
Beswick/Gillispie battled Wamego’s Faulkner/Nelson for a 6-5(2) win in the opening round. Next, they shut out Concordia’s McCall/Turner 6-0 before winning the championship 6-1 over Chapman’s Mosher/Martin.
“Maddie and Maggie had some great wins,” Berry said. “They were down 0-5 in their first match and came back to win in a tiebreaker. They were on a roll the rest of the day after that.”
At Clay Center, Allie Cross went 1-2 to take third place in number one singles. She opened with a 2-6 loss to Autumn Schreiner of Alma. Next she defeated Callaway of Clay Center 7-5 before dropping a 4-6 match to Beloit’s Evarista.
The Cowgirls were open in number two singles.
In doubles, Myah Elliott and Matigan Kobiskie finished 1-2 in number one doubles while Rebecca Gale and Bailey Woody competed at number two’s.
The Cowgirl varsity travels to Smoky Valley on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.