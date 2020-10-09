The Abilene Cowgirl tennis team coming off its Tuesday championship of the Abilene Invitational Tournament prepares to embark on post season play at the Class 4A Regional at Buhler High School on Saturday.
In one of the most competitive regional in Class 4A, the Cowgirls will face competition from Buhler, Chapman, Clay Center, Concordia, El Dorado, Hesston and Towanda Circle.
Abilene missed a couple of weeks of competition due to COVID concerns at the high school, but head coach Megan Berry’s squad sends a doubles team of senior Abi Lillard and junior Maddie Beswick that have qualified for the state tournament the past two seasons and were medalists in 2019. Lillard/Beswick stand at 10-3 on the season and placed second at the recent Abilene Invitational Tournament.
The number two doubles team of seniors Maggie Gillispie and Bella Sims stand at 10-3 headed to Buhler.
The Cowgirls singles player of junior Allie Cross (10-4) and senior Matigan Kobiskie (8-6) are both coming off championship medals at the Abilene tournament. Cross returns to the regional after qualifying at fifth last year and playing in the first round of the state tournament.
Chapman High School will have two contenders in singles as freshman Elyssa Frieze enters as one of the favorites to qualify with a perfect 11-0 record. Senior Sophie Jones will be 10-1 going into Saturday’s competition.
Buhler, Hesston and Towanda Circle will have solid teams and the battles will be intense in both singles and doubles competition. This year only four singles players and four doubles teams will qualify for the state tournament to be played in Topeka next week.
Because of COVID conceårns, fans will be allowed to bring their own lounge chairs and sit outside courtyard fence. Fans will not be allowed on the bleachers inside the tennis complex at Buhler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.