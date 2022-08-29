The Abilene Cowgirls tennis team opened their season at the always extremely tough Hesston Invitational. In a tournament that was loaded with great talent from schools known for great tennis team traditions, the Cowgirls got to gauge where they stand during this early part of the season.
“It was a tough day at Hesston but we don’t go to that tournament to be able to pad our record. It’s good to get underway with competition, and most importantly, all the girls can focus in on some specific improvements for next week” said head coach Megan Berry.
