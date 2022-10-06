The Abilene Cowgirls tennis team recently competed a busy couple of weeks, after their schedule was altered due to some recent weather conditions. Back to back days of playing at Clay Center and Chapman tournaments last week , set the Cowgirls up for the NCKL tournament last Saturday and their home tournament this past Tuesday.
Comments and results from Abilene Head Coach Megan Berry:
9/26 Clay Center - combined entry bracket
Adin Bruna / Dighton Tokoi 4th place, 2-2 on the day.
Allyssa Tompkins / Selena Espinoza 10th place, 2-2 .
Amara Johnson - 8th place singles - 1-3 on the day.
Haylee Anguiano - 12th place singles - 0-3
“I was relieved we finally got to play at Clay Center as varsity had been off for two weeks with rainouts and changes due to heat” coach Berry said. “You could tell we were a little rusty in terms of competition, but I was pretty pleased with some of the things I saw within matches”
1 S Tompkins 2-6 L to Denney Wamego, 0-6 L Huske Alma Wabaunsee, 0-6 L Frieze, Chapman
2 S Espinoza 1-6 L Jones Wamego, 5-6(0) L Denton Alma Wabaunsee, 1-6 L Baer Chapman
1 D Bruna / Johnson 2-6 L Jones/Crubel Wamego, 5-6(2) L Meinhardt/Murphy Alma Wabaunsee, 2-6 L Elliott/Merritt Chapman
2 D Anguiano / Tokoi 6-2 W McAdam/Gallagher Wamego, 3-6 L Meyer/Garst Alma Wabaunsee, 1-6 L Gfeller / Kuntz Chapman
“Allyssa Tompkins played singles for the first time this year, and though she had incredibly tough competition, I was proud of the way she battled,” Berry said. “There were some nice points she had on the day. Selena had a tough meet but continues to improve. Haylee and Dighton took 2nd by way of winning a three way tie so that was great for them. Adin and Amara have had some real bright spots but just haven’t been able to close things out. They’re right there in the mix of things, and I’m confident things can turn around for them.”
0-8 Frieze Chapman, 0-8 Kramer Marysville, 0-8 Rieger Clay Center, 8-4 Duvall Concordia, 6-8 Denney Wamego
1-8 Baer Chapman, 0-8 Spicer Marysville, 0-8 Smith Clay Center, 8-7(3) Bisnette Concordia, 3-8 R. Jones Wamego
1Doubles Adin Bruna/Amara Johnson
1-8 Merritt/Elliott Chapman, 0-8 Latta/Vering Marysville, 4-8 Sterling/Pfizenmaier Clay Center, 8-3 Stile/Britt Concordia, 1-8 S. Jones/Crubel Wamego
2Doubles Haylee Anguiano / Allyssa Tompkins 7-8(6) Gfeller/Kuntz Chapman, 0-8 Spurge on/Winkler Marysville, 4-8 Kramer/Larson Clay Center, 8-0 Price/DeGraff Concordia, 8-0 Gallagher/McAdam Wamego
Abilene Home TournamentVarsity Results:
1 Singles. Allyssa Tompkins 6th place. 1-8 Weiss Sacred Heart, 6-8 Huske Alma Wabaunsee, 3-8 Jorgenson Hillsboro
2 Singles. Gabby Guillen 2nd place. 8-4 Motes Sacred Heart, 8-3 Standefer Alma Wabaunsee, 2-8 Baer Chapman
1 Doubles. Adin Bruna/Amara Johnson 2nd place.
8-0 Nguyen/Kim Sacred Heart, 8-2 Murphy/Denton Alma Wabaunsee, 3-8 Frieze/Merritt Chapman
2 Doubles. Haylee Anguiano / Dighton Tokoi 2nd place
8-0 Yohe/Kirk Sacred Heart, 8-6 Meyer/Garst Alma Wabaunsee, 3-8 Gfeller/Kuntz Chapman
“I’m excited for Saturday to see what the girls can do at regionals,” Berry said. “If we play well, there’s a great opportunity there for some wins. We’ll get in three more quality practices this week, and then it’s time to leave it all out there in McPherson.”
Other teams at regionals: McPherson, Clay Center, Colby, Concordia, Nickerson, Scott Community, Ulysses
