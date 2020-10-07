The Abilene High School Cowgirl tennis team returned to action Tuesday after nearly two weeks off due to COVID concerns. After practicing a couple of times over the weekend, Abilene was able to host a four-team Abilene Invitational at the high school tennis courts. It was a beautiful day for tennis as senior Matigan Kobiskie (left) and junior Allie Cross (right) got in three matches before preparing for Class 4A Regional action this Saturday at Buhler.

Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.

