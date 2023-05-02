The Abilene Cowgirls softball team traveled to Beloit last Friday evening and came away with a split by winning game one 12-10 and losing game two in a last at bat heart breaker 7-6.
In game one, the Cowgirls used a combined pitching performance from starting pitcher Brooklyn Haaga, and reliever Zoey Debenham to out dual an undefeated Lady Trojans pitcher for the victory.
Abilene then fell in the bottom of the seventh inning in game two, and by a two run walk off double by Beloit to end the game
The Cowgirls jumped out to an early 8-1 lead after three innings. A Jordan Signer sacrifice fly got the scoring started in the first inning, and a RBI single by Haylee Anguiano and wild pitch would score two more runs in the second inning.
The third inning would see Abilene score five times as Anguiano, KaiLee Crane, and Haaga would all earn hits, while a sacrifice fly by Hannah Walter and another wild pitch would account for the scoring.
Beloit would begin a comeback in the bottom of the fourth inning as they earned five runs in the fourth and four runs in the fifth innings.
The Cowgirls would change pitchers and relieve Haaga in the fifth inning with no outs and three responsible runners on base. Debenham would come in to slow the Lady Trojan attack, however the total damage of nine runs scored by Beloit would have the game tied at 10-10.
Debenham would shut down their comeback attempt in the final two innings, while Abilene would surge ahead with single runs in the top of the sixth and seventh innings. Both Lizzie Brooks, and Adin Bruna would drive in the final two runs to secure the win.
“I am very pleased with how well my girls did in the first game against Beloit’s senior pitcher Odle,” said head coach LouAna Taplin. “ Going into the game we knew she had a .447 ERA and hadn’t lost a game all season. We practiced diligently all week to hit off of her and we accomplished that! The Cowgirls had 18 hits on the night and eared 11 of our 12 runs. Adin Bruna lead the way for the Cowgirls with five hits on the night. Hannah Walter was right behind her with four.”
Haaga was credited with the win, as she pitched four innings going up 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits, while walking four and striking out one. Reliever Zoey Debenham finished the game with the win as she pitched three innings, allowing no runs while giving up three hits.
Offensively the Cowgirls had 18 hits led by Bruna with five hits, and Walter with four hits. Also tallying a multi hit game for Abilene was Anguaino, Signer, and Brooks.
In what was a close game to the very end, the Lady Trojans scored what would be the winning two runs in walk off fashion for a 7-6 come from behind victory.
Abilene would lead early as they scored one run in the first inning and three runs in the third inning by way of a an error, two wild pitches, and a Debenham hit.
Beloit would tie the game in the bottom of the third inning with four runs, and take the lead in the bottom of the fifth with a single run to lead 5-4.
The Cowgirls would rally and take a two run lead in the top of the seventh inning as Taylor Needham and Debenham both had RBI hits.
The Lady Trojans then finalized their comeback in the bottom of the seventh for their 7-6 victory.
