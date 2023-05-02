Adin Bruna swinging a ‘hot’ bat for the Cowgirls

Abilene second baseman Adin Bruna, shown here in action at Clay Center, is swinging a ‘hot’ bat for the Cowgirls. Bruna had five hits in game one at Beloit.

 Reflector-Chronicle File Photo

The Abilene Cowgirls softball team traveled to Beloit last Friday evening and came away with a split by winning game one 12-10 and losing game two in a last at bat heart breaker 7-6. 

In game one, the Cowgirls used a combined pitching performance from starting pitcher Brooklyn Haaga, and reliever Zoey Debenham to out dual an undefeated Lady Trojans pitcher for the victory.  

 

