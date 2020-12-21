CONCORDIA – Playing for just the second time this season and the first time since Dec. 4th, the Abilene Cowgirls fought back from a seven-point deficit at halftime to claw within one at the end of the third. And then tie the game and take a brief lead in the fourth quarter, but the Cowgirls dropped their opening NCKL game of the season 43-36 in overtime to the Lady Panthers of Concordia.
Concordia improves to 2-2 with the win. They were coming off back-to-back losses to Smoky Valley and Marysville.
“I think we played well. I’m glad we came back,” Abilene head coach Mike Liby said. “It was just our inexperience that showed a lot. Just haven’t played in a while. This is the way this season is going to be. It will affect one team or the other.”
Abilene (0-2) struggled in the first quarter to get the ball in the basket as Concordia went on an 11-2 run to end the first quarter including a buzzer beating three by senior guard Zoe Bechard that gave the Panthers a 15-7 advantage after the first eight minutes.
Abilene senior Abi Lillard put the Cowgirls in the lead to begin the game and she scored five of nine total points in the period. Freshman Claira Dannefer got a bucket and a couple of rebounds in that opening stanza for Abilene.
Junior Jenna Hayes opened the Cowgirls second quarter with her first bucket of the game and then added one of two from the line as Abilene inched back into the game in the low scoring second quarter. Lillard had the other basket for the Cowgirls.
The third quarter was big for Abilene as Hayes and Lillard got the Cowgirls rolling early and then freshman guard Sammy Stout popped a trey for her first varsity points of the season followed by a bank shot by Dannefer and the Cowgirls had crawled back into within two-points 25-23 headed to the fourth.
Hayes put the Cowgirls on the board to open the fourth and then junior point guard Joy Clemence nailed a three-point shot from the far corner to put Abilene in the lead 28-27 with just over five minutes left to play.
“I told the girls that I was so proud of them the way they fought back, particularly in the third quarter,” coach Liby said. “We were within one at the beginning of the fourth and we were tied at the end of the game and went into overtime. We just didn’t have some things roll our way.”
The game went back and forth with three lead changes including a driving bucket by senior Reagan Ditto and an inside shot by Hayes. Hayes’ basket tied the game with 3:40 to play. Both teams went scoreless for about three minutes before Bechard hit a pair of free throws to put Concordia back in front 34-32 with 38.5 to play.
Hayes was fouled with 24.6 seconds on the clock and she calmly swished two charity tosses to tie the game and the fourth quarter ended before anyone scored again.
In the four-minute overtime period, Clemence gave the Cowgirls a brief lead with a basket from the top of the key. Concordia’s Terin Rundus hit the biggest shot of the night as she swished a three to put the home team in the lead and kind of take the wind out of Abilene’s sails. Rundus added four free throws and senior Kendall Reynolds added a pair as the Panthers finished off the game at the foul line going eight for eight at the end of the game.
“They couldn’t miss free throws and they were aggressive at the end,” coach Liby said. “That kind of breeds in their confidence. You can tell they are experienced on the edges and we are inexperienced on the edges. I am hoping we can learn it a little faster.”
Hayes led the Cowgirls with 13 points while Lillard added nine. Rundus had a game high 15 for the Panthers and Bechard and senior Chloe Conway had nine each.
The Cowgirls are off until January 8th when they travel to Marysville.
Teams will get to practice this week through the 23rd and then get back together on January 4th. Competition cannot start until January 8th.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
Concordia 43, Abilene 36 (OT)
Abilene 7 5 11 11 2 – 36
Concordia 15 4 6 9 9 – 43
Abilene (0-2) – Ditto 2, Lillard 9, Hayes 13, Stout 3, Dannefer 4, Clemence 5. Totals: 13 (2) 4-8 36.
Concordia (2-2) – Bechard 9, Conway 9, Reynolds 6, Nordell 4, Rundus 15. Totals: 14 (2) 9-15 43.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.