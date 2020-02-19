HAYS – The Abilene Cowgirls staged a come from behind rally to take a lead late in the fourth quarter at Hays on Tuesday only to fall just short in a 47-44 loss to Hays.
Hays led by as many as 13 points but the Cowgirls fought back and had a four-points lead late 44-40. Hays was able to get a put back bucket and some free throws to pull back into the lead for the win.
Abi Lillard led Abilene with 14 points while Jenna Hayes had 12. Beth Holmes finished with nine.
In the boy’s game, Hays used a ‘matchup’ zone defense against Abilene that limited the Cowboys’ offense in a 56-46 loss to the Indians. The Cowboys trailed most of the game but came back late for a 38-38 tie in the fourth quarter only to have Hays make another unanswered run to pull away.
Avery Bryson led Abilene with 15 points. Travis Beetch finished with 9 and Grant Heintz had eight.
Abilene travels to Clay Center on Friday.
