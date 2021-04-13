GYPSUM – The Cowgirl JV softball had fun swinging the bats Friday at Southeast of Saline. The Cowgirls B team swept the Lady Trojans 21-6 and 13-5 to improve to 5-2 on the year.
In the early game, Abby Picking and Haylee Anguiano had big nights at the dish as they each had three hits to lead the attack as Abilene won 21-6.
The Cowgirls scored seven times in the first and added seven more in the top of the second to lead 14-2 after two innings. Southeast closed the gap a little with four runs in the third but back came Abilene with four of its own in the fourth and then topped it off with two in the fifth and a single run in the sixth.
Anguiano and Adin Bruna had doubles for the Cowgirls in the opener. Bruna walked three times and she scored four runs for the winning Cowgirls. Bruna also had three RBI.
Picking scored four times and drove in three with her three hits. Mary Rahe, Chesney Fink, Alyssa Farr and Gracie Hylton also had hits for Abilene. Hylton walked three times and she drove in three runs. Hayley Peterson and Amanda Peterson each had a pair of RBI for the Cowgirls.
Picking was credited with the win allowing one earned run on six hits in her five innings pitched. She walked three and struck out three. Southeast’s pitchers allowed 18 earned runs on 11 hits. They walked 13 Cowgirls while only striking out two.
Abilene jumped out to an early 5-0 lead to open the nightcap but SES pushed across three runs in the second to cut the Cowgirl lead. But, Abilene’s offense erupted for six runs in the top of the third to put the game away.
Mary Rahe had a big blast for the Cowgirls as she stroked a triple and she drove in four runs. Anguiano had two hits, scored twice and drove in two. Picking, Farr and Hayley Peterson also had hits for Abilene.
Anguiano got the win in the circle for the Cowgirls as she allowed four earned runs on four hits in four innings. She walked four and struck out four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.