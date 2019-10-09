The Abilene Cowgirl junior varsity tennis team made it two league titles for Cowgirl tennis on Monday as it won the JV League Tournament in Abilene. The tournament originally scheduled at Chapman was moved to Abilene due to the varsity tourney being postponed from Saturday to Monday at the Chapman courts.
For the Cowgirls, Abbey Brooks went 5-0 on the day and won the number one singles bracket. Abilene assistant coach Diana Wildman said Abbey played well day and finished her points quickly.
In number two singles, Reese Longenecker also went 5-0 to earn first place in the twos.
“Reese played very consistent and got the job done,” Wildman said.
In doubles action, Myah Elliott and Matigan Kobiskie finished 4-1 for second place.
“These girls struggled against Concordia, but I was proud of them,” Wildman said. “They were down 0-4 and fought back to tie it up and just couldn’t overcome the eventual doubles champions. They did rebound against Chapman to finish in second place.”
The number two doubles pair of Amara Johnson and Bailey Woody went 3-2 during the tournament.
“This is just their second meet playing together,” Wildman said. “So they did a good job keeping their heads up and pulling out some wins.
“The girls worked hard today and accomplished our goal of being team champions,” Wildman added.
