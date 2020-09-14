MARYSVILLE – The Abilene High School junior varsity girls’ tennis team traveled to Marysville Thursday to compete in a quad against Concordia, Sabetha and Marysville,
The number one doubles team of Allie Brown/Kiah Nordgren went 0-3 as they fell 4-6 to Concordia, 0-6 to Marysville and 1-6 to Sabetha.
“Their net play improved and they are getting better at moving the ball around,” Abilene JV coach Diana Wildman said.
In number two doubles, Abilene’s Morgan Cunningham/Kyla Hook fell to Concordia 3-6, Marysville 0-6 and Sabetha 1-6.
“This groups serves are coming around and they are starting to put together some nice rallies,” Wildman said.
In singles action, Evelyn Ediger played at number one for the Cowgirls and she lost 3-6 to Concordia, 2-6 to Marysville and 1-6 to Sabetha.
‘Evelyn played some strong opponents and went out there and never gave up,” Wildman said. “She is hitting much more consistent and is always working hard. We will start to see some wins from her soon.”
Selena Espinoza swung the racket at number two singles and she finished 1-2. Espinoza lost to Concordia 3-6, lost in a tiebreaker 3-7 to Marysville and she defeated Sabetha 6-3.
“Salena went out there and kept going at it,” Wildman said. “She was down in the Marysville match 0-3 and lost a close match in tie break. Don’t count Selena out. She just keeps working at it until she finds a way to win.”
“Even though they lost some close matches today,” Wildman said. “The rallies are getting longer and they are getting better each time they step out on the court. I was pleased with our effort today.”
