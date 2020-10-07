CLAY CENTER – After being off for two weeks due to COVID concerns, the Abilene JV tennis team was able to scratch out a fourth place team finish and the NCKL JV Meet Monday in Clay Center.
Clay Center won the team title over Abilene, Concordia, Marysville and Wamego.
In singles play, Abilene’s number one singles player Dighton Tokoi placed third after going 2-2 on the day. Tokoi opened with 0-6 loss to Marysville and then came back and beat Wamego and Concordia by 6-0 scores. In her final match, Tokoi lost to Clay Center 0-6.
“Dighton played better and better tennis each match,” Abilene assistant coach Diana Wildman said. “She worked hard all summer and it showed in this tournament.”
Alyssa Tompkins also had a third place finish for the Cowgirls at number two singles. Tompkins went 2-2 with wins over Wamego and Concordia by scores of 6-1.
“Alyssa put in the time this summer and her game elevated immensely from where she was last season,” Wildman said. “I can’t wait to see the improvements she makes in the off season.”
Abilene’s number one doubles team of Amara Johnson and Maddie Murray went 1-4 at the tournament. They lost in a tiebreak to Marysville 5-6 (7-3), and then lost to Wamego 0-6. They beat Concordia 6-3 before falling to Clay Center 1-6.
“The girls have played well this season but had a hard time finding their rhythm together after only two practices before NCKL,” Wildman said. “They will be fun to follow and watch as they grow and become better players.”
The number two doubles team of Gabriella Guillen and Bailey Woody went 1-4 on the day also. They lost to Marysville and Wamego both by the score of 1-6. They came back to win their third match 6-4 before falling to Clay Center 3-6.
“Once again our doubles just had a hard time getting in sync after being off so long,” Wildman said. “Gabriella and Bailey kept a great attitude and was always trying to find a way to win points.
“We were glad to be able to get back out on the court and compete at NCKL and finish the season,” Wildman said. “We didn’t have the results we were hoping for but I was proud of the girls and how hard they worked this season and in this tournament.”
(0) comments
