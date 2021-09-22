The team took home 3rd place. Other teams participating were Wamego, Junction City, Wabaunsee, and Cornerstone Family.
Comments by JV Tennis coach Diana Wildman
#2 Singles K. Bailey 0-3 this was Kristin’s first meet of the season. She did a great job working hard and keeping A positive attitude. She was 0-3, Cornerstone Family 1-6, Wabaunsee 2-6, Junction City 2-6
#1 Doubles A.Tompkins / A. Bruna were 3-1 for 2nd place. They got better and better thru the afternoon. They executed well in their final match against Junction City. Cornerstone Family 3-6, Wamego 6-3, Junction City 6-0.
#2 Doubles S. Espinoza / M. Meuli went 3-1 for 2nd place. They worked really hard to trying to avoid the net person and making deep cross court shots. They were beat by Cornerstone Family 1-6. Then defeated Wabaunsee 6-0 and Wamego 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.