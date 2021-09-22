The Abilene Cowgirl JV tennis team took 2nd place at their home meet. Marysville was the overall winner and Junction City placed 3rd.
Comments by JV Tennis Coach Diana Wildman:
#1 Singles S. Espinoza 2-2 for 3rd place. Selena lost a close match to Clay Center 5-6, then came back and beat Junction City 6-4 before losing to Chapman 3-6. Selena persevered in her final match against Concordia and won 6-5. Selena is a consistent player and works hard for each point.
#2 Singles K. Bailey 1-4. Kristin lost to Clay Center 1-6 and to Junction City 2-6. She came back and beat Chapman 6-3 and lost a close match to Concordia 5-6. I am proud of Kristin for getting her first win of the season. She stayed positive and worked hard to get her win
#1 Doubles A.Tompkins / A. Bruna 2nd place 3-1. They beat Clay Center and Junction City 6-5. They then beat Chapman 6-3 but lost to Marysville 4-6. Allyssa did a great job at the baseline and Adin covered the net well.
#2 Doubles D. Ogden / M. Meuli 2nd place 3-1. They beat clayCenter 6-5, Junction City 6-1 and Chapman 6-2. They lost their last match to Marysville 3-6. These two ladies work hard and find ways to beat their opponents.
This team is improving every time they step out on the courts. They had a solid performance today and I am proud of their 2nd place finish.
