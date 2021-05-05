ANDALE – The Abilene Cowgirl junior varsity went on the road Monday night for a double header at Andale with sophomore Abby Picking tossing a two-hit shutout for a 3-0 win in the second game. Freshman Zoey Debenham went toe to toe with the Lady Indians pitcher for a 3-2 Cowgirl win in the opener.
The Cowgirls scored a single run in the top of the first in game one to take an early lead. They held that lead to the fourth when they added two for a 3-0 lead. The Indians answered with two in the bottom of the fifth, but Debenham and the Cowgirls were able to get the win. Debenham got a strike three swinging out with the tying run on second for the final out after two runs scored in Andale’s fifth inning.
Debenham allowed two earned runs on three hits, walking two and striking out eight.
Freshman Callie Powell went two for two at the plate including a double to drive in all three runners. Sophomore Haley Anguiano had a pair of hits and scored a run for the Cowgirls and junior Lizzie Watts had Abilene’s fifth hit.
Picking was dominant for Abilene in game two as she gave up just two hits in her five innings of shutout softball. She walked one and struck out six.
Picking helped her team win offensively too as she went two for three including a triple at the plate driving in a run. Anguiano went two for two and scored a run after having a pair of hits in the opener. Powell had a hit and a run scored and Mary Rahe had an RBI for the Cowgirls in the win.
Abilene scored one in the third as Anguiano singled to lead off the inning. A pitch hit Adin Bruna and Debenham walked to load the bases. With one out, Rahe was hit by the pitcher to score Anguiano.
Powell singled with one out in the Cowgirl fifth and scored on Picking’s triple for Abilene’s third run.
The Cowgirls improved to 12-2 before facing Chapman on Tuesday.
