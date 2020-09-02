The Abilene Cowgirl JV volleyball team opened the season with a pair of wins over Marysville and Junction City Tuesday evening in Abilene. Abilene defeated Marysville 25-17, 25-15 and they bested Junction City 25-16, 25-11. Pictured is sophomore Briahna DeWeese hitting the ball over the net against Marysville. The Cowgirl varsity takes the court Thursday against Concordia and Smoky Valley.
Abilene freshmen defates Marysville 25-17, 25-18
Abilene freshmen defeat Junction City 25-8, 25-12
