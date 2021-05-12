The Wamego Red Raiders took the first game of a conference double-header against the Abilene Cowgirl JV softball team winning 13-1. The Cowgirls fought back to take the finale 11-5 to finish the season at 14-3.
In the opener, Wamego was aided by 10 fielding errors by the Cowgirls. The shaky defense accounted for 12 unearned runs in the contest.
Zoey Debenham started in the circle for the Cowgirls and was charged with six unearned runs on five hits over the first three and one-third innings. She walked one and struck out seven. Abby Picking tossed the last three and two-thirds in relief allowing one earned run on seven hits, striking out two.
Wamego did have 12 hits in the contest and they scored twice in the first aided by Cowgirl errors. They added a run in the second, three in the third, one in the fourth and fifth, two in the sixth and three in the seventh. Abilene’s lone run came in the fifth on a Callie Powell solo home run. The freshman smacked a 2-1 pitch to lead off the fifth that went to the fence in left while she cleared the bases for the Cowgirls.
Powell was three for three at the plate with the RBI from the homer, the only extra base hit by Abilene. Picking had the Cowgirls fourth hit of the game.
Hougland was the winning pitcher for Wamego as she allowed the one run on two hits over the first four and one-third innings. She walked two and struck out eight.
The Cowgirls came back in the finale with a quick 10-0 lead after three by scoring three in the first, five in the second and two more in the third. Wamego clawed back with three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth. Abilene wrapped the scoring with a run in the sixth.
Alyssa Farr was three for three at the plate with a run scored. Picking had a pair of doubles to drive in two and score twice. Haylee Anguiano and Powell also had hits for Abilene. Mary Rahe earned an RBI, as did Anguiano. Hayley Peterson drew three walks in the game and scored twice.
Anguiano went the first five and one-third innings on the bump for the Cowgirls allowing two earned runs on seven hits for the win. Picking tossed the final one and two-thirds of scoreless softball allowing one hit.
