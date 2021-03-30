The Abilene Cowgirl JV softball team opened the 2021 season Monday night with a first game win over Riley County 11-10. Freshman Zoey Debenham drew the circle in the opener and went the distance for the win. Abilene rallied from behind twice for the win with Debenham getting a called third strike, third out in the seventh. Top at left is freshman Adin Bruna with a nice hit to drive in a run during the Cowgirls first rally. At right is Debenham.
Cowgirl JV open season with a rally for the win over Riley County
- Ron Preston
Ron Preston
