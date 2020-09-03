BELOIT – The young Abilene High School junior varsity tennis team competed in a JV meet at Beloit on Tuesday.
“Many of the girls had not competed in a tennis meet before,” Abilene assistant coach Diana Wildman said. “They gained valuable knowledge today that will result in wins later on in the season.”
Competing for the Cowgirls Tuesday against Beloit, Chapman and Sacred Heart were some first time tennis players as well as a few that have junior varsity experience from a year ago.
Sophomore Evelyn Ediger went 0-2 at number one singles as she lost a tiebreaker 6-7 (3-7) to Beloit and she fell 3-6 to a player from Sacred Heart. Freshman Kiah Nordgren went 0-2 at number two singles, falling 2-6 against Beloit and 1-6 to Sacred Heart.
Abilene’s Dighton Tokoi and Bailey Woody filled in a doubles slot for the Beloit B squad. This Abilene pair defeated the Cowgirls’ number two doubles team of Morgan Cunningham/Selena Espinoza 6-0 and then lost to Sacred Heart 2-6. Cunningham/Espinoza also lost to Sacred Heart 0-6.
Two freshmen manned the number twos for the Cowgirls as Aly Brown and Kyah Hook dropped two matches against Beloit and Sacred Heart.
Next up for the JV squad is a meet at Ellsworth on Thursday with more girls playing in a varsity match at either Chapman or Clay Center.
