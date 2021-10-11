Comments by Coach Diana Wildman
1 Singles Selena Espinoza was our only medalist. She placed 3rd at the NCKL JV tournament. She was 3-2 on the day. Selena has been very consistent and did a very good job this season scoring points for us.
#1 Doubles Adin Bruna/Allyssa Tompkins were 2-3 on the day. Adin was new to the sport this season and paired up with returner Allyssa. They had some really good showings this season and worked together well at doubles.
#2 Doubles Danielle Ogden/Maci Meuli were 1-2 on the day. They also had a good season this year. They both were new to tennis and have really progressed throughout the season. Unfortunately they just had a rough day getting things to come together.
These players are a great group ladies who worked hard and rolled with whatever was thrown at them. I’m looking forward to seeing what they will do next season.
