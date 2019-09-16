MARYSVILLE – The Abilene High School junior varsity tennis team participated in a tennis meet at Marysville on Thursday.
Reese Longnecker took the court for the first time this season at number one singles. She went 1-2 on the day. She fell to Concordia to open the meet by a score of 2-6. She then rebounded with a 6-1 win over Marysville and battled Sabetha of a tiebreaker loss 5-6 (7-5)
“Reese did a good job running balls down and moving her opponent today,” Abilene coach Diana Wildman said. “Once she got over the jitters, she settled in and played some nice tennis.”
Myah Elliott and Matigan Kobiskie opened at number one doubles and finished 2-1 on the day. They struggled in their opener against Concordia falling 1-6. They put that behind them and beat Marysville 6-3 and Sabetha 6-2.
The number two doubles team was Amara Jonson and Randi Longnecker who started playing tennis for the first time this season. They improved each match according to coach Wildman.
