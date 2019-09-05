Cowgirl junior varsity and freshmen open season with wins
The Abilene High School junior varsity and freshmen volleyball teams opened the season Tuesday night with sweeps against Marysville and Junction City. At left: Cowgirl junior varsity coach Casey Bell instructs her squad before the start of the match against Junction City. At right: sophomore outside hitter Ashley Deters connects on a kill shot against Marysville. The Cowgirl varsity begins play today at home in the Abilene Quad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.