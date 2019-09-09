The Abilene Cowgirl freshman volleyball team took top team honors Saturday at Salina. The Cowgirls were undefeated in pool play and then defeated Salina South in three sets to win the championship. Pictured are, back row from left, coach Tracy Bender, Callie Jones, Hope Cole, Lexi Barnes, Kendra Jantz and Reonna Christiensen. Front, Tessa Bender, Bri DeWeese, Haylee Anguiano and Chloe Rock.
Freshman Tournament
Abilene defeats Concordia 25-9, 25-20
Abilene defeats Smoky Valley 25-10, 25-16
Abilene defeats Salina Central 25-11, 25-19
Abilene defeats Hays 26-24, 22-25, 16-14
Championship
Abilene defeats Salina South 25-19, 25-27, 15-11
