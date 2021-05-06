The Abilene Cowgirl bats exploded for 13 hits in a five inning 14-4 win over the Lady Irish softball team Tuesday night in Abilene.
Taya Hoerner, Hannah Walter and Emma Wildman all swatted three hits to help lead Abilene’s offensive attack against Chapman. Hoerner was three for four with four RBI while Walter went three for three with an RBI and a run scored. Wildman batting from the two hole in the lineup smacked three for three with two RBI and two runs scored.
Haylee Anguiano slapped an RBI double and drove in two runs. Ashton Roth was two for three with an RBI and three runs scored and Maddie Murray had an RBI hit and scored a run.
“We hit the ball really well tonight,” Abilene head coach LouAna Taplin said. “Minus a couple of innings where I think we gave them six outs, we played pretty good defense. Brynna and Ashton were solid tonight for us. They gave us a solid pitching performance in both games. I’m happy with the way we attacked the ball tonight.”
The Cowgirls scored two in the first and then erupted for six in the second and four more in the third and two in the fourth to close out the scoring. Chapman pushed across a run in the third and then added three in the top of the fifth.
In the Abilene first, Autumn Fitzgeralds is safe on an error and goes to third on a single by Wildman. Roth grounds out but scores Fitzgeralds with Wildman advancing to third. Wildman later scored on an Irish error.
Walter doubles to lead off the Cowgirl second inning. Brynna Ade reaches on an error and both Walters and Ade score on a double by Anguiano. Anguiano scored the Cowgirls fifth run when Wildman singles after a walk to Fitzgeralds.
With the bases loaded in the second inning, the Cowgirls pull off a triple steal as Fitzgeralds steals home, Wildman steals third and Roth, who was hit by a pitch, steals second. Murray flies out but drives in Wildman and Hoerner singles to score Roth to give Abilene an 8-0 lead with one out in the second.
Ade got the win for the Cowgirls in the circle as she pitched a solid first game allowing three unearned runs on seven hits. She didn’t have a strikeout while walking two.
Chapman freshman Abigail Martinez took the loss for the Irish allowing nine earned runs on 13 hits over four innings. She walked six and struck out two. Chelsey Armbruster and Aniya Bryan had two hits apiece for the Irish.
The Cowgirl bats did not cool off before the second game was done as Abilene busted 13 hits to score a 12-4 win in the finale for the sweep of the Irish.
Ade slashed three hits and drove in three while scoring twice. Fitzgeralds was two for two including a triple and Walter had a double while driving in three. Roth, Jenna Hayes, Hoerner and Callie Powell all had hits that drove in runs in the game for the Cowgirls.
Abilene scored eight times in the second and added two in the fourth for a 10-0 advantage. The Irish rallied for three in the fifth and one in the sixth before the Cowgirls scored single runs in the fifth and sixth for the 12-4 win.
Roth pitched a complete game seven innings for the win. She allowed one earned run on five hits, walking one and striking out seven.
Martinez started for the Irish going four allowing six earned runs on 10 hits. She walked eight and struck out one. Haylee Welsh through the final six outs allowing four earned runs on three hits and walking two.
Maggie Lewis and Grace Mosher had two hits each for Chapman.
The Cowgirls improved to 6-12 and will wrap the regular season on Friday hosting Wamego (11-5). Chapman falls to 0-14 and is slated to play St. Mary’s on Friday.
“We will have to bring our A game against Wamego,” Taplin said. “They have been doing a lot of good things this year.”
