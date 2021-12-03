The Abilene Cowgirls basketball team returns several players that both played and gained Varsity experience from last years squad. Led by Seniors Jenna Hayes, Joy Clemence, Alice Bathurst, and Grace Randles, the Cowgirls also have depth at key positions. Sophomores Sammy Stout, and Claira Dannefer are projected starters, along with Hayes, Clemence, and Bathurst. Head Coach Mike Liby also expects to get key minutes from Callie Powell, Lexi Barnes, and Zoe Debenham this season. The league schedule expects to once again be tough, with both Clay Center, and Wamego being at the top.
“We’re looking to having a winning regular season with high aspirations “ said Liby, of his team.
The Cowgirls open the season Friday, Dec. 3 at home against Smoky Valley, and are scheduled to play five games before the Christmas break.
