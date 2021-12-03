Cowgirl Basketball

The Abilene Cowgirls sit down for a team photo. Pictured are: Front Row L to R. Grace Randles, Joy Clemence, Jenna Hayes, and Alice Bathurst. Second Row L to R.  Callie Powell, Sammy Stout, Claira Dannefer, Lexi Barnes, Zoey Debenham, and Adin Bruna. Third Row L to R.  Vanessa Shaffer (manager), Aubrey Watson, Renatta Heintz, Grace Hunter, Arissa Cathey, Maddie Reiff ( manager), and Traci Rogers (Asst. Coach). Back Row L to R.  Mike Liby (Head Coach), Jordan Signer, Kambree Bryson, Aleah Ortiz, and Tanya Hite (Asst . Coach). Not Pictured: Hannah Williams

 Photo Courtesy of Abilene HS Media

The Abilene Cowgirls basketball team returns several players that both played and gained  Varsity experience from last years squad. Led by Seniors Jenna Hayes, Joy Clemence, Alice Bathurst, and Grace Randles, the Cowgirls also have depth at key positions. Sophomores Sammy Stout, and Claira Dannefer  are projected starters, along with Hayes, Clemence, and Bathurst. Head Coach Mike Liby also expects to get key minutes from Callie Powell, Lexi Barnes, and Zoe Debenham this season. The league schedule  expects to once again be tough, with both Clay Center, and Wamego being at the top. 

“We’re looking to having a winning regular season with high aspirations “ said Liby, of his team.   

The Cowgirls open the season Friday, Dec. 3 at home against Smoky Valley, and are scheduled to play five games before the Christmas break.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.