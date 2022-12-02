The Abilene Cowgirls basketball team enters a new era of coaching with new head coach Shawn Herrman after the retirement of former coach Mike Liby.
Herrman, an Abilene alumni brings a wealth of basketball knowledge after having a decorated playing career at both AHS , and Emporia State University.
The Cowgirls return two key junior starters from last years team in All League, and Honorable Mention All State player Claira Dannefer, and point guard Sammy Stout.
Adding to the depth of the team will be sophomore Renatta Heintz who saw a lot of varsity action off the bench last year.
Others who expect to contribute key minutes at the varsity level include Amara Johnson, Adin Bruna, Eden Bathurst, Hannah Walter, Blair Adams, Zoey Debenham, and Jordan Signer.
“We definitely have low numbers of players with varsity level experience “ said coach Herrman. “Adapting to the speed of a varsity game for some of our girls, is gonna be something we”ll have do in game situations. We just need to see the entire court and start getting comfortable with what we do. Our inside presence will be our strength. Overall, we want to be an energetic team with speed and athleticism. “
The NCKL will once again be loaded with talent as Wamego and Clay Center are expected to be early season favorites.
The Cowgirls open the season tonight at Smoky Valley.
