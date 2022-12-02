Abilene High School Cowgirl basketball team 2022-2023

Members of the Cowgirl basketball tean are: Front row (from left): Adin Bruna, Renatta Heintz, Samantha Stout, Amara Johnson, Claira Dannefer, Zoey Debenham. Second row: Elizabeth Brooks, Aubrey Watson, Eden Bathurst, Blair Adams, Hannah Walter, Jordan Signer, Aleah Ortiz, Kailee Crane. Third Row: Calle Gantenbein, Kaylin Flynn, Layla Pickerign, Caitlin Webb, Jadence Coyle, Aleena Watson, Rylee Miller, Addison McVan, Makenna Stover. Back row: Vanessa Shaffer-Berriozabal (manager), Tyler Henry (manager), coach Tracy Rogers, coach Shawn Herrman, coach Michael Broome, Riley Reitz (manager)

 Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowgirls basketball team enters a new era of coaching with new head coach Shawn Herrman after the retirement of former coach Mike Liby.  

Herrman, an Abilene alumni brings a wealth of basketball knowledge after having a decorated playing career at both AHS , and Emporia State University.  

 

