Cottone Selected to all tournament team / Timbrook earns tournament “Most Inspirational Player” award
The Abilene Cowboys survived a last second shot attempt by Salina Central, to hang on to a one point win to earn third place in the Salina Invitational Tournament this last weekend. The third place finish was the Cowboys highest team placing since 2020.
Two Abilene players earned individual honors at the tournament, as Triston Cottone was named to the SIT all tournament team, and Stocton Timbrook was named the overall tournament “Most Inspirational Player “ on the boys side.
The Cowboys opened the tournament by defeating the Liberal Redskins in the first round 64-42. The win moved them into the semifinal on Friday evening against 5A school Blue Valley South West, a team located in Overland Park Kansas. A 77-68 loss by Abilene against BV SW then moved them into the 3rd / 4th place game on Saturday against Salina Central. The Cowboys then almost let an eighteen point second half lead get away to narrowly win and secure a third place finish by just one point against the Salina Central Mustangs. The win improved Abilene to an 8-5 record on the season.
Abilene 64 Liberal 42
The Abilene Cowboys wasted no time jumping out to a commanding lead against the Liberal Redskins by taking a 21-8 first quarter lead. The Cowboys would lead 12-1 before allowing the Redskins first basket from the field at 5:20 mark. Abilene would finish the quarter by then outscoring Liberal 9-5 to finish the quarter. Stocton Timbrook, Triston Cottone, and Brax Fisher would highlight the scoring early as they all scored multiple baskets in the quarter.
The Redskins would regroup in the second quarter and get back into the game by out scoring the Cowboys 13-8. Abilene would score just three baskets from the field in the quarter including baskets by both Cottone, and Fisher , and a three pointer by Cameron Vinduska to maintain an eight point lead at halftime 29-21.
Abilene would extend their lead in the third quarter as both Fisher and Cottone combined with four points a piece to begin the scoring. Liberal would once again make another run of 9-2 to cut the lead back to ten points before Fisher would close out the quarter scoring with four more points for a lead of 43-30
Fisher would then continue leading Abilene into the final quarter as he would score the first eleven points of the quarter for the Cowboys for a 54-33 lead. Abilene would finish scoring the majority of their points at the free throw line as Timbrook, Grant Waite, Thomas Keener, and Ian Crump would all convert free throws to finalize the 64-42 final.
The Cowboys would have three players score in double figures led by Brax Fishers new career high of 24 points. Also scoring in double digits were Triston Cottone with 15 points, and Stocton Timbrook with 13 points.
Abilene 21 29 43 64. (7-4)
Liberal. 8 21 30 42. (2-7)
Abilene Scoring: Brax Fisher 24, Grant Waite 3, Keaton Hargrave 3, Triston Cottone 15, Ian Crump 1, Stocton Timbrook 13, Cameron Vinduska 4, Thomas Keener 1
Liberal Scoring: Amador 1, Rotolo-Garcia 8, Kappelman 4, Loza-Perez 1, Martinez 11, Robeldo 17
Abilene 67 Blue Valley South West 77
In the semifinals, the Abilene Cowboys faced the #2 tournament seed Blue Valley South West Timberwolves and fell 77-67. BVSW located in Overland Park Kansas is a 5A team that entered the tournament with a 6-4 record.
The first quarter would see Abilene cling to a slim 22-21 lead. Stocton Timbrook would get the scoring going with a pair of baskets for an early lead. After BVSW temporarily regained the lead, Zach Miller, Cameron Vinduska, and Triston Cottone all scored to give the Cowboys a three point lead. The Timberwolves would tie the game before Timbrook would once again score back to back baskets for another brief lead of 15-14. Abilene would maintain their one point lead as both teams continued to trade baskets.
The second quarter would see both teams continue to go back and forth on baskets. The Cowboys baskets were highlighted by four, three pointers in which Cottone would make three of them and Timbrook would make one. Abilene would however find themselves down three points at halftime 39-36
Blue Valley South West’s fast break offense would prove difficult to defend throughout the second half. After a pair of Timbrook baskets re-tied the game early in the quarter at 41-41, the Timberwolves pulled ahead and extend their lead at the end of three quarters to eleven points 56-46.
In the final quarter, Abilene would not be able to close the gap to less than nine points as BVSW continued to apply pressure for the 77-67 final Keaton Hargrave lead the offensive attack in the final quarter as he scored nine points, while Fisher addd his final seven points in the game.
Four Cowboys would score in double digits in the game as Stocton Timbrook scored 16, Triston Cottone scored 14, Brax Fisher scored 14, and Keaton Hargrave scored 14 points.
Abilene 22 14 10 21 67
BVSW. 21 18 18 20 77
Abilene Scoring: Brax Fisher 14, Grant Waite 1, Keaton Hargrave 14, Triston Cottone 15, Zach Miller 4, Stocton Timbrook 16, Cameron Vinduska 3
BVSW Scoring: Everard 12, Bonczynki4, Peters 7, Parks 9, Rank 13, Noland 15, Dunn 15, Piggott 2
Abilene 52 Salina Central 51
The Abilene Cowboys survived a last second shot attempt that barely missed, to beat the Salina Central Mustangs 52-51 for third place in the SIT.
Abilene jumped out to an early 15-6 lead after one quarter. Keaton Hargrave opened the game with a three pointer The Cowboys pressure defense would then help set the tone by forcing turnovers and converting on fast breaks. Stocton Timbrook, Triston Cottone, and Brax Fisher all would score baskets to help open the lead.
The second quarter would begin with Abilene extending their lead to twelve points after Fisher and Cottone would score early. A Salina Central timeout at the 4:01 mark would then regroup the Mustangs, as they would close out the half on a 10-4 run to cut the Cowboys lead to 22-17 at halftime.
Abilene would begin the third quarter by extending their lead to eighteen points as they opened the half on a 16-3 run. Grant Waite, Keaton Hargrave, and Cottone would account for all of the points in the early run. After a timeout, Salina Central would pull the game back within reach by closing out the quarter on a 14-2 run, to trail by six at the end of three quarters 34-40.
The final quarter would see the Mustangs slowly climb back into the game, allowing them take the lead and possibly win. With two minutes left in the game, the Cowboys up four points would somewhat offensively spread the court, trying to use some time. After successfully using about 45 seconds, the Mustangs created a turnover and immediately scored cutting the Abilene lead to just two points. After a pair of baskets by both teams, the Cowboys would maintain their two point lead with just thirty six seconds left. An aggressive Salina Central made basket and free throw with eighteen seconds left, ultimately gave the Mustangs their first lead of the game at 51-50. After calling timeout at half court, Abilene’s Brax Fisher was fouled on the inbound play that put him on the free throw line with ten seconds left. Fisher would make both free throws to give the Cowboys a 52-51 lead. An immediate timeout at mid court by Salina Central with six seconds left set up the final attempt of the game. Abilene in man to man pressure defense fought through an attempted screen that somewhat put pressure on the shooter forcing the shot to hit the front of the rim sealing the one point Abilene victory 52-51
The Cowboys had only five players score in the game, in which two scored in double figures. Triston Cottone scored 18 points, and Brax Fisher scores 11 points.
SIT 𝟯𝗿𝗱𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲
(3) 𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 15 22 40 52 (8-5)
(4) 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 6 17 34 51 (4-8)
𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Triston Cottone 18, Brax Fisher 11, Grant Waite 8, Keaton Hargrave 8, Stocton Timbrook 7
𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Waters 19, McMillan 10, Gibson 6, Payne 3, Mowery 1, Forthlog 1, Puckett 9, Snyder 2
