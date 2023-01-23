Abilene Cowboys finished Salina Invitational tournament in 3rd place

The Abilene Cowboys finished the Salina Invitational tournament as 3rd place medal finishers. From left: coach Kyle Taylor, Thomas Keener, Ian Crump, Stocton Timbrook, Cameron Vinduska, Tyler Holloway, Kyson Becker, Triston Cottone, head coach Erik Graefe, Zach Miller, Grant Waite, Ayden Taylor, Keaton Hargrave, Brax Fisher and coach Tyler Bryson.

Cottone Selected to all tournament team / Timbrook earns tournament  “Most Inspirational Player” award 

The Abilene Cowboys survived a last second shot attempt by Salina Central,  to hang on to a one point win to earn third place in the Salina Invitational Tournament this last weekend.  The third place finish was the Cowboys highest  team placing since 2020.   

 

