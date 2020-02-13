The Abilene Cowboys wrapped the regular season varsity schedule Thursday night with a 54-28 NCKL dual matchup at Chapman.
Chapman has faced not having enough wrestlers for all positions all season and Thursday they gave up four open weights to Cowboy points.
Eight matches were competed on the mat with the Cowboys getting pins at 120 from Kaleb Stroda, Javin Welsh (138), Trenton Wuthnow (160), Colby Mohr (195) and Adam Henely at 285.
Chapman wins came from forfeits at 145 and 182 and on the mat from Kyler Welling with a pin at 152. Jeremiah Hughes won 170 with a pin and potential state finalist senior Zach Ferris won a major decision at 220 with a 12-1 score.
Tomorrow, the girls from both teams will wrestle in the first ever KSHSAA Girl’s Wrestling Regional Tournament in McPherson. Abilene will send three wrestlers in senior Laryssa Brown (155), junior Skyleigh Pflaster (109) and sophomore Lyndsey Buechman (170). Pflaster and Buechman competed in the unofficial state-wrestling meet a year ago with both medaling.
Chapman will send sophomore Chelsey Armbruster at 235.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.