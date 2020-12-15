BALDWIN – The Abilene High School wrestling team won three duals Friday at the Baldwin High School Quad. The Cowboys defeated Baldwin 48-30, Blue Valley Southwest 66-22 and Prairie View 66-18.
Abilene has added a varsity match this Thursday at Augusta.
Abilene (ABIL) 48.0
Baldwin (BALD) 30.0
106: Ayeden Johnson (BALD) over (ABIL) (For.) 113: Tucker Cell (ABIL) over Dalton Dempsey (BALD) (Fall 0:00) 120: Christopher McClanahan (ABIL) over Nakos Benton (BALD) (Fall 0:00) 126: Cooper Wuthnow (ABIL) over Jack Bacon (BALD) (Fall 0:00) 132: Kaleb Stroda (ABIL) over Caden Englert (BALD) (Fall 0:00) 138: Javin Welsh (ABIL) over Miguel Andazola (BALD) (Fall 0:00) 145: Braden Wilson (ABIL) over Josh Broyles (BALD) (Dec 4-3) 152: Trenton Wuthnow (ABIL) over Jaiden Michael (BALD) (Fall 0:00) 160: Tristan Randles (ABIL) over Conner Murry (BALD) (Dec 11-4) 170: Jack Harvey (BALD) over Aidan Henely (ABIL) (Fall 0:00) 182: Logan Buechman (ABIL) over Wesley Martin (BALD) (Fall 0:00) 195: Zane Nowak (BALD) over Gavin Hight (ABIL) (Fall 0:00) 220: Willie Baker (BALD) over (ABIL) (For.) 285: Toby Thomas (BALD) over (ABIL) (For.)
Abilene (ABIL) 66.0 BVSW Green (BVGR) 12.0
106: Emma Wuthnow (ABIL) over (BVGR) (For.) 113: Tucker Cell (ABIL) over Kaytec Moore (BVGR) (Fall 0:00) 120: Christopher McClanahan (ABIL) over (BVGR) (For.) 126: Cooper Wuthnow (ABIL) over (BVGR) (For.) 132: Kaleb Stroda (ABIL) over Drake Mitchem (BVGR) (Fall 0:00) 138: Javin Welsh (ABIL) over (BVGR) (Fall 0:00) 145: Trenton Wuthnow (ABIL) over Collin Gressner (BVGR) (Fall 0:00) 152: Braden Wilson (ABIL) over Davis Brogan (BVGR) (Fall 0:00) 160: Tristan Randles (ABIL) over Landen Bartlett (BVGR) (Fall 0:00) 170: Nate Kays (BVGR) over Aidan Henely (ABIL) (Fall 0:00) 182: Logan Buechman (ABIL) over Ethan Hunt (BVGR) (Fall 0:00) 195: Gavin Hight (ABIL) over Tyler Johnson (BVGR) (Fall 0:00) 220: Andrew Uko (BVGR) over (ABIL) (For.) 285: Double Forfeit
Abilene (ABIL) 66.0 LaCygne-Prairie View (LPV) 18.0
106: Emma Wuthnow (ABIL) over (LPV) (For.) 113: Tucker Cell (ABIL) over (LPV) (For.) 120: Christopher McClanahan (ABIL) over Jacob Mills (LPV) (Fall 0:00) 126: Cooper Wuthnow (ABIL) over (LPV) (For.) 132: Kaleb Stroda (ABIL) over (LPV) (For.) 138: Javin Welsh (ABIL) over Zach Nordaren (LPV) (Fall 0:00) 145: Braden Wilson (ABIL) over Garret Cullen (LPV) (Fall 0:00) 152: Trenton Wuthnow (ABIL) over Jason Teeple (LPV) (Fall 0:00) 160: Tristan Randles (ABIL) over (LPV) (For.) 170: Damien Kline (LPV) over Aidan Henely (ABIL) (Fall 0:00) 182: Logan Buechman (ABIL) over Jon Goodwin (LPV) (Fall 0:00) 195: Gavin Hight (ABIL) over (LPV) (For.) 220: Trevor Brooks (LPV) over (ABIL) (For.) 285: Henry Edgeman (LPV) over (ABIL) (For.)
