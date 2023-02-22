The Abilene Cowboys wrestling team earned the team Championship last weekend at the McPherson Regional. In all, seven wrestlers punched their ticket and qualified for the State Tournament this coming Friday and Saturday in Salina.  

Qualifying for the state tournament were 106 pounder Gage Taylor, 126 pounder Christopher McClanahan, 138 pounder Joseph Welsh, 144 pounder Tucker Cell, 150 pounder Landon Taplin, 157 pounder Braden Wilson, and 165 pounder Eli Schubert.  

 

