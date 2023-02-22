The Abilene Cowboys wrestling team earned the team Championship last weekend at the McPherson Regional. In all, seven wrestlers punched their ticket and qualified for the State Tournament this coming Friday and Saturday in Salina.
Qualifying for the state tournament were 106 pounder Gage Taylor, 126 pounder Christopher McClanahan, 138 pounder Joseph Welsh, 144 pounder Tucker Cell, 150 pounder Landon Taplin, 157 pounder Braden Wilson, and 165 pounder Eli Schubert.
Along with qualifying, members of the team earned some individual honors at the Regional Tournament as Tucker Cell, Braden Wilson, and Christopher McClanahan, all won individual Championships. Also recognized with awards in the tournament by the coaches were Tucker Cell who was voted the Regional Wrestler of the year, and head coach James Stout who was named Regional Co-Coach of the year.
Comments on the regional tournament by Abilene Head Wrestling Coach James Stout:
“These 16 man Regional Tournaments were all two day tournaments until 2022 when the NFHS changed and allowed six matches per day for postseason bracketed tournaments. This allowed KSHSAA to schedule these tournaments as one day tournaments.
All Regional Tournaments are an emotional roller coaster. Every match matters, and has an affect on goals for both the team and individuals. For these reasons it is difficult to contain all the emotion, and led these kids to battle match after match without much time to mentally and emotionally recoup from the previous highs and lows.
I told the kids late in the week that I thought we would have a chance to win a Regional Title. I could then see their eyes perk up a bit. The assistant coaches also got fired up. So I knew this was something they were all willing to go after. Our seeds were fair and favorable to qualify a number of wrestlers that would give us a chance, if we could place those qualifiers high enough and get every possible bonus point from the first round to the last match.
It took every bit of that for us to get it done as the margin was very slim. Only 1.5 points separated us and 2nd place Clay Center. Concordia also led going into final round but didn’t have the quite the finish we and Clay Center did.
Bonus points were huge. I can think of a dozen matches at least during the course of the consolation matches alone that if we would have cruised to an easy win instead of working for the pin, that would have been the difference between first and second place.
Our kids just wanted it more, and we reminded them each round where we were in the team race and even though we fell to 5th place after semifinal round, that we could still scratch our way back in to the lead. They had to just keep believing in the goal.
At 106 Gage Taylor came in as 4th seed and finished 3rd. His progress has been very inspiring. He is the “spark plug” for our team and has helped us tremendously in our duals, tournaments, and we couldn’t be happier for him to qualify for State this week
126 Christopher McClanahan dominated to his second Regional Title in as many years. He had a terrific tournament. As #2 seed he Pinned the #1 seed in the finals.
138 Joseph Welsh consistently getting better, great tournament, first trip to state this sophomore season, looking for his first state medal.
144 Tucker Cell: Named Regional Wrestler of the Year. Now a 3x Regional Champ. Had an absolutely dominating day. A Great honor with that recognition from the other coaches at the tournament.
150 Landon Taplin: As a sophomore he earned his first trip to State. He is improving every week and tough as nails. Win or lose, he battles with intensity and grit.
157 Braden Wilson: Earned a 1 seed with his performances earlier this season but still had to defeat a tough and talented T. Pfizenmeier in the final. Braden pulled off another close win with a late takedown for the championship.
165 Eli Schubert: Eli has came a long way over the last 4 years. He wanted to go to state more than anyone in that building. His consolation semifinal win was amazing (vs. a Colby wrestler who beat him earlier in the season). I believe that momentum from his win motivated the team to a great final round finish and team title.
Other kids that Competed and those on the roster who may not have, they all contributed! Every point counts and their efforts have helped us all season long as well as Saturday. We won NCKL with a 2 point win over Clay Center, and Regional by 1.5. This was a true team victory and every kid contributed.
Our assistant coaches deserve all the praise I can forward to them. Corey Casteel, Curtis Rein, Darren Whiteley, and Tagen Lambotte. They have to be motivators, technicians, tacticians, friends, and psychologist’s. They are “All of the Above”. No one can do all that by themselves. We coach together and we value all of each other’s inputs. Our team is the luckiest in the state to have these guys working with them daily.”
