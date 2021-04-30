The Abilene Cowboy tennis team took advantage of the beautiful weather day Wednesday afternoon to win the twice-delayed Abilene Invitational Tennis Meet.
The Cowboys earned three first place finishes and one second to score 35 team points to out distance themselves from Concordia at second place with 25 points. Hays finished third with 20 points followed by Clay Center with 17 and Chapman had three points.
Abilene’s Cayden West battled Concordia’s Billy Wahlmeier 8-7(2) to lose a heart breaker in number one singles. West finished the day 3-1 to earn second in the number ones. West shut out Clay Center’s Brody Kramer 8-0 and Chapman’s Ian Wooldridge 8-0 in his first two matches. Next he took care of Hays High’s Colin Clark 8-1 before facing off against Wahlmeier to determine the championship.
Kolten Coup went 4-0 at the meet and was only scored on once to win the number two singles bracket. Coup opened with back-to-back 8-0 shutouts of Clay Center’s Jonah Bush and Chapman’s Tyler Cosio. In his third match, Hays High’s Xavier Catura scored once in an 8-1 loss to Coup. Coup then defeated Concordia’s Joshua Wood 8-0 to end the day.
In doubles action, Abilene’s number ones of Tiegen Horan and Nick Holmes went 4-0 for the championship. The Abilene pair defeated Clay Center’s Brock Ferguson and Brody Rosenow 8-5 and then took care of an unattached Abilene team of Josie Parks and RJ Vopat 8-1. The Abilene unattached team filled in for Chapman in doubles play.
The third match saw Horan/Holmes win 8-4 against Hays’ Logan Daniels and Henry Fitzthum. Finally, they defeated Concordia’s Ismael Perez and Tyson Roush 8-2.
The number two’s had two ties in team points with Abilene earning the tiebreaker over Clay Center for the number two championship. Concordia was awarded third place over Hays based on tie break points.
Eli Prater and Isaac Barbieri went 3-1 for the Cowboys to earn the gold. The Abilene duo beat Clay Center’s Brooks Craig and Taige Pfizenmaier 8-3 in the opening round. Next they went 8-1 against another Abilene unattached team of Marcus Fry and Jeremiah Bathurst, filling in for Chapman. The third match was a tough loss to Hays’ Jack Scoby/Ryan Schuckman 8-7(2). Finally, they came back with an 8-1 win over Concordia’s Isaac Bombardier/Isaiah Steffen.
Abilene hosts the NCKL meet today at the high school courts.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.