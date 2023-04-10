Ayden Taylor plays leftfield

Abilene senior Ayden Taylor plays leftfield for the Cowboys.

 Reflector-Chronicle File Photo

Trailing late in the game, the Abilene Cowboys tied the game at nine to send the first contest into extra innings. It was in the eighth inning that Abilene scored four times and then held on to win 13-12 over Southeast of Saline on the road.

Southeast had started strong against the Cowboys scoring twice in the first and adding a single run in the second to lead 3-1 after two. Abilene pushed four across in the third for the lead and then added one in the fourth to go up 6-3 before Southeast came back to tie in the fifth. Abilene took the lead again in the top of the sixth with three runs scored only to have Southeast ties the game in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings. Abilene prevailed by scoring four times in the top of the inning and holding Southeast to three runs.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.