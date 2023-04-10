Trailing late in the game, the Abilene Cowboys tied the game at nine to send the first contest into extra innings. It was in the eighth inning that Abilene scored four times and then held on to win 13-12 over Southeast of Saline on the road.
Southeast had started strong against the Cowboys scoring twice in the first and adding a single run in the second to lead 3-1 after two. Abilene pushed four across in the third for the lead and then added one in the fourth to go up 6-3 before Southeast came back to tie in the fifth. Abilene took the lead again in the top of the sixth with three runs scored only to have Southeast ties the game in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings. Abilene prevailed by scoring four times in the top of the inning and holding Southeast to three runs.
Southeast outhit the Cowboys by five hits but Abilene took advantage of 12 free passes to first to help win the game. The Trojans used five different pitchers in the game that allowed 13 earned runs on 10 hits to along with the 12 walks and four strikeouts.
Levi Evans and Lane Hoekman had doubles in the game as each went two for three in the game. Kyson Becker and Stockton Timbrook also had two hits apiece and Becker drove in three runs. Zack Miller drove in two runs on two hits and Lane Hoekman and Timbrook also drove in two runners. Becker had three RBI in the opener.
Becker started on the hill for the Cowboys going four and one third innings. He allowed seven earned runs on 10 hits walking four and striking out two. Tommy Keener got the final two outs of the fifth. Heath Hoekman tossed the final three innings allowing four earned runs on five hits. He walked four and struck out one in claiming the victory for Abilene.
The Cowboy bats stayed hot against Southeast as they rapped out 14 hits in game two on the way to an 11-3 win for the sweep of the double-header.
Abilene scored once in the first thanks to a double by Tyler Holloway. They added five runs in the third and two more in the fourth to lead 8 to 0 before the Trojans pushed across three runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Cowboys scored a run in the fifth and two in the sixth for the win.
Miller went three for three at the plate with a double and a triple to lead Abilene’s 14 hit attack. He drove in two. Holloway had three hits including his first inning double and two RBI. Keener and Heath Hoekman had two hits each. Ayden Taylor drove in two runners to help the Cowboy cause.
Keener got the win on the mound for Abilene by tossing four innings allowing three earned runs on three hits walking one and striking out four. Miller relieved for the final two innings giving up one hit with a walk and a strikeout.
Abilene improves to 4-2 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.