BELOIT – Abilene freshman Grant Waite placed fifth and help lead the Cowboys to a first-place team finish Thursday at the Beloit Cross Country Meet.
Waite’s fifth place time was 17:34.28 while senior Aaron Geissinger ran 10th at 18:25.92. Sophomore Thurman Geissinger ran 15th at 18:25.92. Fourth place on the Cowboy team was senior Austin Mather who crossed at 26th with a time of 19:01.66. Junior Blaise McVan rounded out the Cowboy team scoring with a 31st place finish at 19:17.40.
Other Cowboy runners were Cooper Wuthnow (32) 19:20.93, Max Dunnan (36th) 19:37.50, Dayton Wuthnow (37th) 19:39.73, Toben Schwartz (59th) 20:32.12; Triston Stover (63rd) 20:46.21; Miqueas Mazo (65th) 20:54.20, Gavin Sykes (79th) 22:37.08, Mathew Walter (85th) 25:58.52.
The Cowboys scored 75 points for the team win with Osborne second at 113 followed by Bennington 120, Ell Saline 121, Minneapolis 130, Phillipsburg 150, Republic County 155, Plainville 169, Beloit-St. John’s 170, Tescott 212 and Sacred Heart 223.
In the varsity girls competition, Beloit favorites Hannah and Hayley Butke finished third and fourth behind Lincoln senior Jaycee Voth with a winning time of 19:09.44. Second place went to Bennington sophomore Ashlyn Harbaugh at 19:32.30.
Abilene senior Annie Bathurst ran in her first meet after beginning the year injured. Bathurst ran 39th at 26:02.47. Junior Bailey Rock returned after missing a couple of meets due to injury to place 32nd at 25:50.00.
Alice Bathurst and Allison Liby rounded out the Cowgirl times with Alive finishing 42nd at 26:17.02 and Allison at 44th with a time of 27:26.15.
