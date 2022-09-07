The Abilene Cowboys have waited a while, but hard work has finally paid off, with an seasoning opening victory over the visiting Marysville Bulldogs 14-7.
With a large crowd in attendance, the home fans got to see the programs first win since October of 2018, and a 25 game losing streak instantly becomes a thing of the past.
Little things in a game can make a big difference, and the tone seemed to be set on the opening kickoff when several Abilene players flew down the field and were in on the tackle, pinning the Marysville offense deep to start the game.
Neither team would score in the opening quarter. The Cowboys most promising drive came on their opening drive, and unfortunately stalled at the Bulldog 24 yard line on a lost fumble turnover.
With Marysville driving early in the second quarter, the first score of the game was set up by the Abilene defense forcing a fumble in which senior Braden Wilson recovered, to give the Cowboys the ball at the Marysville 41 yard line.
A ten yard run by running back junior Zach Miller, and then a fourth down pass competition to junior Brax Fisher to the 19 yard line would keep the drive alive. A perfect over the shoulder pass on second down, into the end zone from quarterback Stocton Timbrook to Fisher for the touchdown would give Abilene the early lead. Timbrook then kicked the extra point for the 7-0 lead with 8:41 to go in the half.
The Cowboys defense would then stall the Marysville offense, and defensive lineman Kaden Timm would block their attempted punt, giving Abilene the ball with great field position.
Marysville held the Cowboys offense. A perfectly placed punt inside the five yard line by Timbrook would force the Bulldog offense to let time run out with Abilene leading 7-0 at halftime.
A promising Abilene second half opening drive, after big plays by Miller running, and passes to Fisher and Weston Rock would stall, with the Cowboys turning the ball over on downs.
Marysville then used that defensive stop momentum, to grind out four consecutive running first downs ultimately capping off a five yard rushing touchdown by Payton Smith at the 2:13 mark of the third quarter to tie the game 7-7 after the made extra point.
Good teams find a way to respond when needed, and the Cowboys would finish the third quarter with a drive, jump started by a 44 yard pass reception by sophomore Joseph Welsh.
With momentum on their side, the final quarter would begin with Miller rushing on multiple attempts, getting the ball to the 6 yard line. From there, a quick outside pass from Timbrook to Fisher would then score a touchdown for the Cowboys. Fisher who was hit immediately upon the catch, spun and lunged over the goal line while being hit by a second defender. Timbrook would then kick the extra point for a 14-7 lead with 10:16 left in the game.
Defensively, Abilene would then bend but not break. In what most likely was the game deciding drive for both teams, the Marysville offense’s next series would put together three rushing first downs that would march them down the field setting up first and goal at the Abilene ten yard line. The Cowboys defense would then stiffen and force a fourth down from the three yard line in which a roll out pass attempt fell incomplete, turning the ball over on downs.
With Abilene pinned deep in their own territory, an aggressive play call from their own six yard line would see Timbrook connect on a 51 yard pass play to Fisher giving the Cowboys much needed field position. After a series of Miller runs and Marysville timeouts, the Bulldog defense would hold and get one last chance to drive to tie the game starting at their own thirty-six yard line with 1:46 to go in the game.
The Marysville offense responded with one last first down, before Abilene’s defense rose in the last set of downs forcing three incomplete passes and a quarterback sack by Timbrook to seal the game with twenty-six seconds to go. Offensive victory formation from the Cowboys would then run out the clock for the 14-7 win.
Head Coach Brad Nicks commented: I’m so proud of our kids. This win isn’t just for us, it’s for the players that graduated and wanted to be a part of this program when things weren’t going as we wanted, along for this community. We’ve worked so hard to turn this program around. To change the attitude, mindset, and believe in ourselves has been our goal. We really have so much talent on this team, we just have to execute. I can’t say enough about our offensive and defensive lines tonight. Stocton had time in the pocket tonight. Our playmakers can’t do anything without those guys up front in the trenches that make everything happen for us. Richard Ortiz, Tristan Randles, Devin Alvarez, Samuel Whitehair, Tyler Holloway, Austin Fink, Kaden Timm, and Gavin Runyon.
Our linebackers were in there attacking Marysville’s running game head on, Landon Taplin, Keaton Hargrave, Miller, Ortiz and others, I’m proud of them. The defensive backs made plays when needed and helped support stopping their rushing attack. Fisher, Wilson, Judah Bowell, Taygen Funston, and Thomas Keener were all great.
Our offensive playmakers did so good. It’s starts with Stocton at quarterback. He can do so much. Zach was tough tonight running the ball, along with Weston Rock. Brax is just a beast. He had both touchdown receptions, and wasn’t going to be denied on the go ahead score when he was dragging the defenders into the end zone. Possibly the play of the night is when sophomore Joe Welsh steps up and enters the game and makes a reception play over 40 yards to help lead us to a scoring drive. Everybody has a part on this team, and we’re proud of all of them.”
Timbrook, Miller, and Fisher all three commented and gave praise to their lineman. “ The guys up front blocked great, they opened holes and protected us all night. Look at the crowd in the stands, this is great. This wasn’t just for us. Our team has worked hard, and put time in both the weight room and summer programs.”
The Cowboys now 1-0, travel on the road next week for another league matchup against Concordia.
