The Abilene Cowboys have waited a while, but hard work has finally paid off, with an seasoning opening victory over the visiting Marysville Bulldogs 14-7.

With a large crowd in attendance, the home fans got to see the programs first win since October of 2018, and a 25 game losing streak instantly becomes a thing of the past.

 

