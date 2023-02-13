In an always difficult place to play, and for the second year in a row, the Abilene Cowboys needed overtime to win at Wamego. This time, Abilene survived a four overtime thriller to outlast the Wamego Red Raiders 65-57.
Highlighted in the victory, was a new career high 34 point scoring performance by senior Triston Cottone. Cottone would score nineteen points in regulation play, while adding fifteen points in the multiple overtime periods.
Abilene would find themselves trailing 8-11 after the first quarter. The Red Raiders jumped out to 7-2 lead, and increased their lead to 9-5 before closing out the quarter with the 11-8 lead. Stocton Timbrook, Brax Fisher, and Cottone would account for the Cowboys points.
Abilene would begin the second quarter in a 10-5 run, and take a brief lead of 18-16 at the 2:46 mark. A pair of baskets by Cottone, and single three pointers by Timbrook and Zach Miller accounted for the points in the run. Wamego would answer with an 8-4 run to close the quarter to lead by two at halftime 24-22. A Cottone three pointer with fifteen seconds left before halftime accounted for the only basket from the field in the run.
Both teams played evenly in the third quarter, as they each scored ten points for a 34-32 score. Cottone would continue his scoring streak by make two three pointers and a single basket accounting for eight of the teams ten points.
Defenses dominated in the fourth quarter as only twelve total points were scored between both teams. Grant Wait opened the scoring with two back to back baskets to give Abilene the brief lead 36-34. The Red Raiders would answer and tie the game before Fisher would be fouled and convert on a single free throw for a 37-36 one point lead.
Wamego would answer on consecutive possessions by scoring a basket and earning a point on a free throw to lead 39-37. The Cowboys defense would then step up with thirty six seconds left when Timbrook would steal the ball and score to tie the game up 39-39 to end regulation play.
In the first four minute overtime the scoring continued to go back and forth. Cottone opened with an immediate three pointer to give Abilene the lead 42-39. The Red Raiders would then answer with back to back baskets to lead 43-42 with 2:56 to play. With the lead Wamego strategized to offensively spread the court and use up the clock. The plan used over a minute before the Cowboys defense stole the ball and on a fast break, Fisher was fouled and converted both free throws with 1:03 to go for a 44-43 lead. On the next long Wamego possession, a series of offensive rebounds led to the Red Raiders being fouled and converting one of two free throws to tie the game 44-44 with four seconds to go.
On the ensuing inbound play by Abilene, an errant pass led to a turnover in which the Cowboys were called for a foul sending Wamego to the free throw line with one second left. After the first free throw made by the Wamego player gave them the lead 45-44, a unsportsmanlike technical foul was issued on them. The Red Raiders then missed their second free throw giving Abilene a chance to shoot their technical foul free throws for a potential tie or win. Cottone would then make one of two free throw attempts to tie the game at the end of the first overtime 45-45.
Defenses once again prevailed in the second four minute overtime, as each team only scored two points for a 47-47 score. Cottone scored the Cowboys basket at the. 1:06 mark and Wamego would answer with thirty six seconds left. A final shot by Abilene before the buzzer would then miss off the rim.
Both teams continued to struggle with scoring in the third four minute overtime as once again each team scored only two points. The Red Raiders opened with a basket at the 2:40 mark to lead 49-47. Bith teams then missed opportunities at the free throw line, before Cottone who was fouled at the 1:52 mark finished the scoring in the third overtime quarter by making a pair of free throws to tie the game 49-49.
Waite then opened the scoring in the fourth, four minute overtime by connecting on a key three pointer at the 3:20 mark. Wamego then answered worth their own three pointer tying the game 52-52 with two minutes to go. A Red Raider made free throw on their next possession gave Wamego their final lead of the game 53-52 with 1:51 to go.
Abilene spearheaded by their pressure defense would then create turnovers which led to both fast break points and free throw attempts to finish the game on a 13-4 run. After three made free throws by Cottone, steal led to baskets by Waite, Miller and Cottone for a 61-54 lead with forty seconds to go. One last made three pointer by the Red Raiders with thirty two seconds left would end Wamego’s scoring before Cottone would add his final two free throw points, and Waite would add a basket for the 65-57 final.
“ I’m so proud of our guys tonight, they showed a lot of heart for not ever quitting” said head coach Erik Graefe. “We honestly needed this win tonight to get some confidence back. It’s so difficult to come here and play, but we kept fighting Everybody played well tonight, but Triston was great. We’ll now get ready for next week.”
Abilene had two players score in double figures in the game, led by Cottone’s career high 34 points, and Waite adding 11 points
Abilene now 9-8 overall and 5-3 in the NCKL next will prepare to host a pair of games next week beginning with Hays on Tuesday night.
Scoring Summary:
Abilene 8 22 32 39 45 47 49 65
Wamego 11 24 34 39 45 47 49 57
Abilene (9-8, 5-3): Triston Cottone 34, Grant Waite 11, Stocton Timbrook 8, Brax Fisher 7, Zach Miller 5.
Wamego (10-7, 4-3): Wolfe 23, Hecht 8, Donahue 8, Shea 8, Isch 1, Monroe 1, Herzog 2, Pettay 6.
