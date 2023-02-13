Cottone scores career high 34 points

Abilene senior Triston Cottone scored a new career high 34 points in the four overtime victory over Wamego. Cottone made five three pointers in the game, and helped close out the game by converting eight made free throws in the overtime periods.

 Brad Anderson

In an always difficult place to play, and  for the second year in a row, the Abilene Cowboys needed overtime to win at Wamego.  This time, Abilene survived a four overtime thriller to outlast the Wamego Red Raiders 65-57.  

Highlighted in the victory, was a new career high 34 point scoring performance by senior Triston Cottone.  Cottone would score nineteen points in regulation play, while adding fifteen points in the multiple overtime periods. 

 

