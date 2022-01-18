The varsity Abilene Cowboys hosted the Clay Center Tigers in an NCKL matchup Friday night and came away with a 61-35 win. Senior Kaleb Becker had a career high game, scoring 27 points in the night.
The Cowboys would lead after the first quarter by three points 12-9, with Becker scoring 7 and Junior Grant Waite scoring five. Both of them accounted for all of the teams points in the quarter.
The Tigers would continue to keep the game in reach by playing aggressive and closing the game back within two points at 19-17. Abilene would then close out the first half on a 9-2 run with Becker, Waite and Triston Cottone scoring baskets for a 28-21 halftime lead.
Throughout the second half, Abilene’s depth on the roster would then start to help the Cowboys pull away from the Tigers. The Cowboys would slowly begin to wear down the Clay Center players by continuously forcing a fast paced pressure game. Abilene would see multiple players score for them in the second half and go on a 13 point scoring run between the late third and early fourth quarters. Abilene would open up to a comfortable lead by as many as 27 points in the second half. The Cowboys’ full court pressure defense was then able to make Clay Center turnover the ball multiple times, leading to direct scoring opportunities and closing out the game 61-35.
“We thought we had a definite height advantage and a deeper bench than Clay tonight. So the initial plan was to pound it inside on set plays and try and speed up the pace of the game to wear them out.” Head Coach Erik Graefe said. “Our guys pressuring up top (Grant Waite, Cooper Wildey, Brax Fisher, Triston Cottone and Kaleb Becker) are so quick, and they really set the tone to help create turnovers. Grants hands are so quick. He causes all kinds of problems up front. Kaleb had a great game. He was dominate tonight and just finished so well at the basket.”
The Cowboys had two players score in double figures in both Becker with 27 and Waite with 13.
Clay Center now 5-4 and 3-2 in the NCKL was led by Senior Carson Floersch with 12 points in the game.
Abilene now 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the NCKL is next scheduled to play Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the SIT against Salina Central at Salina Central High School.
