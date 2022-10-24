The Abilene Cowboys fell on the road to the undefeated Wamego Red Raiders in their regular season finale 49-0.
The win for the now 8-0 undefeated Red Raiders, both clinched them the outright NCKL championship, and secured them as the number one seed in the Class 4A West Division for the playoffs.
Despite the loss for the 4-4 Cowboys, they finished the regular season in eighth place in the 4A West and will host their first playoff game since 2018 when they lost to Ulysses in the first round.
For Abilene, it sets up a rematch and a chance for redemption against the number nine seed Rose Hill Rockets. The Cowboys lost to the Rockets on Sept. 30th at home in a close 16-12 game.
Wamego wasted little time jumping out to a commanding lead that would result in a 35-0 halftime lead.
A Red Raiders lead of 14-0 opened the first quarter with a pair of touchdown runs in which Senior Army football commit Hayden Oviatt would score.
With the Red Raiders once again driving, they would need just nine seconds on the very first play of the second quarter to score on a passing touchdown to take a 21-0 lead.
Their momentum would continue in the second quarter, as they would add two more touchdowns at the 3:35 mark, and the 39 second mark for the 35-0 halftime lead.
The Cowboys offense would muster just three first downs in the first half on seven total drives. Of the seven drives, they were forced to punt five times, were intercepted once, and ended the half.
Abilene’s biggest play of both the half and the game came on their very first offensive play of the game, with a seventeen yard pass play from junior Stocton Timbrook to sophomore Joseph Welsh.
With Wamego receiving the ball to start the second half, they immediately scored on their opening drive when Oviatt would add his third rushing touchdown of 54 yards for a 42-0 lead.
With the Cowboys being forced to punt on their next two possessions, the Red Raiders would score their final touchdown at the 6:35 mark of the third quarter for a 49-0 lead.
With the large Wamego lead, a running clock for the remainder of the game would be set in motion, and neither team would score to finish the game.
Abilene’s offense was limited on the night to just the three first downs, and just 55 yards of total offense in the game.
“They’re such a great football team, and do so many things well” said head coach Brad Nicks. “We knew coming into this game it was going to be extremely difficult. I’m not making excuses, or taking away from what they did, but we were so short handed tonight due to injuries, and we had a lot of kids playing meaningful varsity minutes that aren’t used to it. I’m proud of those kids for stepping up into some difficult situations against this caliber of team this week. We just need to try and get healthy and get ready for next week at home”.
Offensively, Abilene totaled just 66 yards of total offense and were led by Zach Millers 23 rushing yards, and Joseph Welsh’s six receptions.
Defensively, the Cowboy were led in tackles by both Miller and Keaton Hargrave with ten tackles, while Welsh added nine tackles.
Abilene over the last ten years has won only two first round playoff games, with the last one being in 2015 against Ulysses.
Kickoff next Friday night’s playoff game is scheduled for 7:00 at Abilene High School Stadium on Paul Dennis field.
