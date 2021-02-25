Tuesday night’s clashes between Chapman and the Abilene Cowboys and Concordia versus Clay Center will repeat themselves next week in the first round of the 2020-2021 basketball postseason.
Sub-state brackets were released Wednesday morning and the Cowboys (10-5) earned the number one seed and will host the fourth seed Chapman Fighting Irish. The two Dickinson County rivals met Tuesday in Chapman with Abilene prevailing 60-50. Abilene won both games between the two in the regular season. They play next Tuesday in Abilene at 7 p.m.
The second seed went to the Concordia Panthers at 9-10. They drew Clay Center (4-14) and will host the Tigers at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the Concordia High School gym.
In the girls bracket, Clay Center (18-0) is the number one seed and will host the four seed Lady Irish of Chapman (1-15) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Clay Center.
The number two seed Lady Panthers of Concordia (8-11) will host the third seed Cowgirls (4-13) Wednesday in Concordia.
All remaining games will be played at the higher seed high school.
The winners of this sub-state will match up against the winners of the Buhler Sub-State in State Quarterfinals games with those winners advancing to the Class 4A State Tournament in Salina.
